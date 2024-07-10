Media Abandons Mission Founders Gave It

This is the final nail in the coffin of the liberal, formerly, national media.

Their conspiracy to cover-up the many faults of Barack Obama and more recently the many mental and physical failings of Joe Biden has come home to roost.

We are witnessing an important turning point in American history.

They are all dwindling in viewership and readership.

The Washington Post alone is losing millions each year.

Nobody watches or trusts MSNBC or CNN.

No longer will the corporate liberal media force Americans to say two plus two equals five as George Orwell and Aldous Huxley once wrote. We, the people, are onto them.

Exposed is the "big con," and having been laid bare the consequences are now tumultuous.

It all came to a head two weeks ago with Joe Biden’s disastrous — did I say disastrous?

How about calamitous and ruinous debate "performance" with Donald Trump?

For the past three and a half years, the Fourth Estate has acted as the state media, working overtime as guardians of Joe Biden’s now obvious mental and physical deterioration.

It began with Barack Obama.

The liberal national media, smitten with the romanticism of electing a young Black --- though wholly unqualified — individual to the presidency, worked overtime covering up his many failings.

They drooled over the Obama mystique and never even winced when it was revealed that his administration was surreptitiously taping the conversations of reporters they deemed to be political enemies.

Richard Nixon was brought down for such antics, but the establishment in Obama’s case never even paused over such lawlessness.

The wheels of justice never stirred.

The liberal establishment was circling the wagons.

An adversarial press had worked for 200 years, as designed by the Framers.

At the time of the crafting of the Bill of Rights, the Framers did not like the pamphleteers and broadsheets of the era.

In fact, they hated them, complaining about them often.

Thomas Jefferson described the "putrid state" and the "malignancy, vulgarity, and mendaciousness" of the media of his era.

James Madison spoke of the "abuse" of that media.

But, they saw the media of their time as a valuable ally of the people against their government. It was oddly jammed in the First Amendment with personal freedom like religion, speech, assembly and others, but the Founders knew it was important.

And it worked.

John Adams imprisoned newspaper editors who crossed him and violated his Anti-Sedition Acts. Abraham Lincoln also imprisoned newspaper editors who displeased him.

Later, Woodrow Wilson, FDR and John Kennedy complained bitterly about the media who opposed each, but the point was, they were doing their jobs, making the comfortable uncomfortable. . . .

. . . As the Framers intended.

That all changed with the rise of Obama.

The liberal media have always been biased, at least since FDR's New Deal of the last century , but they were also professionals, doing their jobs.

This election spells the beginning of the end of the corporate, liberal, establishment media. Their demise. As such, a "new media" antiestablishment has risen.

Thank God for the likes of Fox, Newsmax, talk radio, The Washington Times and Washington Examiner, the internet, columnists, and many other outlets.

This new media establishment can be counted on to tell the facts about their government.

The old liberal media can no longer be counted on to carry out the mission created for them, by the Founders, so very long ago.

Craig Shirley is the Chairman of Citizens for the Republic, as well as a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and also published the companion book, "April, 1945." He's also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Shirley is also the author of the newly released bestseller, "The Search for Reagan" and is now writing a book about the 2024 Trump campaign tentatively entitled, "Comeback." Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.