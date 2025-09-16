Charlie Kirk's Murder Confirms Our Descent to Hell

We've always been a divided nation.

Only twice in our history were we truly united; immediately following the events of Dec. 7, 1941, and for several years thereafter.

Then decades later, after Sept. 11, 2001, for several months after that still indescribable day.

But now our nation's polarization is not only complete, it's beyond certifiable.

For as John Adams said, "Abuse of words has been the great instrument of sophistry and chicanery, of party, faction, and division of society."

Those of us on the conservative side of things have been called racists and followers of Adolf Hitler (strange because Hitler was a left-wing socialist).

And homophobes, zealots, the unenlightened, and . . . the most popular descriptive moniker . . . extremists. They also have called us a "Basket of Deplorables," "Garbage," and see us as clinging to guns and bibles.

The left comparatively recently saw fit to murder a corporate executive, cowardly shooting them in the back, while those like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., cheer them on.

They assaulted and wounded Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., because they disagreed with him.

The assailant? Sen. Paul's neighbor.

And still. . . . the left says and does nothing. No special legislation in Congress, nary a resolution.

A supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., shoots Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Sen. Sanders' response? Deafening silence. . . .

The attacks have even made their way to businesses developing advanced technology, employing thousands. Thus, they burn and destroy Elon Musk's Tesla dealerships, simply because they disagree with him.

They tried twice to assassinate Donald Trump.

But the left's response is to either yawn or cheer the assassins on.

Charlie Kirk.

He was killed because he dared to utter words and ideas the left can't bear to hear . . . ever.

And when a prayer for Charlie Kirk and his family was offered on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats hooted, yelled, and shouted it down.

They hate prayer and any reverence for Charlie Kirk.

Yes, it's come to this.

It's right out of H.G. Welles' "The Time Machine," when in the very distant future, people have divided themselves into the Eloi, the sophisticated surface dwellers and the Morlocks, the bottom dwellers feeding on the peaceful Eloi.

But this is not the future, it is now, as the left now feeds on the right:

We are the producers. They are the consumers.

We are the productive members of society.

They are the destructive members of society.

We believe in construction. They believe in destruction.

We love the citizenry. They hate the citizenry.

We love America. They hate America.

We love freedom. They hate freedom.

We believe in small and honest government.

They believe in big and corrupt government.

They love violence. We love peace.

They abort babies. We cherish the unborn, babies, children, and all persons.

We believe boys will be boys and girls will be girls. They believe boys will be girls and girls will be boys.

We love Jesus and Moses. They hate Jesus and Moses.

We love the Bible and the Torah. They hate the Bible and the Torah.

We love knowledge. They hate knowledge.

They love ignorance. We love enlightenment.

They hate history. We love history.

We celebrate privacy. They hate privacy.

We love life. They hate life.

We love the people of our churches and synagogues. They hate the people of our churches and synagogues.

We love peace. They hate peace.

We seek domestic tranquility. They create anarchy.

We love prosperity. They hate prosperity.

They lie. We tell the truth.

We believe in scholarship. They believe in ignorance.

They believe in lawlessness. We believe in the rule of law.

We love knowledge. They hate knowledge.

We love exploration and discovery. They hate exploration and discovery.

We love and revere the American flag. They burn the American flag.

We believe in talking to our political opponents. They believe in killing their political opponents.

We love our country. They hate our country.

We love patriotism. They hate patriotism.

We love our God. They hate our God.

We are the party of light and knowledge. They are the party of darkness and obliviousness.

In short, the left is evil. Those of us on the right consistently stand for good.

Craig Shirley is Chairman of Citizens for the Republic and a bestselling author. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here