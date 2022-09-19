Val Demings Is Dangerous for Fla., Nation

The name of the game this election year points to "Florida, Florida, Florida."

If the race for governor between the former Republican governor and now Democrat Charlie Crist and present Republican governor Ron DeSantis wasn’t enough to get political justices running, the race for the coveted U.S. Senate seat in that state will.

It pits current two-term conservative Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., against far-left Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings.

Rubio is a Cuban-American Hispanic, and Demings is a Black female.

Of course, Demings — as do all Democrats — want the election to be about abortion; not crime, school choice, illegal immigration, or Biden’s skyrocketing inflation with its plummeting stock market, high gas prices, and deteriorating economy.

While Rubio is strongly anti-abortion, Demings is in the hip pocket of Planned Parenthood which boasts in its 2020-2021 Annual Report of killing 383,460 babies in one year alone!

Demings attacks Rubio for supporting a Florida law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks, with no exceptions for rape and incest.

She says that she supports abortion up to the time of viability.

The question for Demings is, what happens to the fetus from inception to viability?

As far as Demings and her progressive cohorts are concerned, it's nothing but a mass of tissue to be scooped, dismembered, and have its little defenseless life snuffed out, all under the guise of the good-sounding terms "reproductive rights" or "healthcare."

What about the "rights" of that little fetus?

For Demings and the Democratic Party, it has none.

Since Demings wants to challenge Rubio on abortion, he should educate her — a Black woman — on the impact of abortion on her fellow Black Americans, especially in Florida.

Does Demings know — or even care — that abortion is the leading cause of death in the Black community? According to Black Americans for Life and statistics from the Guttmacher Institute:

Almost half of all Black pregnancies end in abortion. This means that almost half of the Black babies conceived in this country are not even born.

Abortion is the leading cause of death in the Black community. The fact is that more Black babies have been killed by abortion during the past 36 years of legalized abortion than the total number of Black deaths from all other causes combined.

Rubio can quote Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who has said that "Abortion is genocide…Black Americans are being exterminated by the genocidal acts of abortion."

Another fact not acknowledged by Demings and her primarily white abortion army is that while only 17% of Florida’s population is Black, Black patients made up 34.6% of all abortions in 2019.

Rubio could utilize Florida’s Black media to inform its vast audience of these gruesome statistics.

He should ask her, "How many more Black babies do you think it is permissible to kill Rep. Demings — 100, 1,000, 2,000, 10,000, what is your number?

On crime, Demings likes to promote her law enforcement background as police chief in Orlando.

However, it's Rubio who has the backing of Florida’s major law enforcement associations: the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, and 55 of Florida’s 67 Sheriffs.

The question for Rubio to ask Demings is why Florida’s major law enforcement agencies and 82% of Florida Sheriffs want him — not her — in the U.S. Senate?

Demings has also failed to condemn the no bail "get-out-of-jail-free card" policies for criminals of far-left Democratic prosecutors in New York, Philadelphia, and other major cities.

Their actions have resulted in skyrocketing crime rates, disproportionately impacting Black communities.

Does she support such policies?

If Demings is in one hip pocket of the left on abortion and crime, she is in the other on the crucial issue of school choice.

Her puppet strings are pulled by teachers unions that support lockdowns which have a disparate impact on Black and Hispanic students, masking children in school, and oppose school choice for Black parents.

And then there is illegal immigration.

Will she condemn the Biden administration's open border policies that allow millions of illegal immigrants to stream into the country? Her silence has been deafening.

Prominent Black Americans are on record stating that illegal immigration harms Black Americans.

T.W. Fair, President of the Urban League of Miami, put in perspective in testimony before the Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Committee on the Judiciary over a decade ago:

". . . businesses are substituting immigrants for young American workers, especially for young black men. In fact, scholars estimate that immigration is the reason for one-third of the drop in employment among black men, and even some of the increase in incarceration."

Little has changed.

On these issues alone, Demings could be labeled "Dangerous Demings."

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.