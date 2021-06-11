Biden's White Supremacy Race-Baiting Dangerous for America

Congratulations to the Florida State Board of Education which has just adopted a new rule preventing public school teachers from teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Florida schools.

As defined by the Board, CRT is the theory that teaches that “racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the supremacy of white persons.”

Unfortunately, at the other end of the spectrum, President Joe Biden and his administration are obsessed with race and racial identity--except when we learn that Biden’s son Hunter had repeatedly used the “N” word in a tweet to his attorney.

From his Address to a Joint Session of Congress in April to his recent remarks at the 100th anniversary of the massacre of Blacks and destruction of neighborhoods and businesses in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his message on race has been the same: the most lethal threat to our nation is from white supremacist terrorism.

If Biden and our intelligence agencies think that white supremacy is America’s greatest enemy, they must have their heads in the sand. Whatever happened to ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Russian harbored ransomware attackers, the invasion of our southern border, and China?

In the America of Biden and his left-wing allies in the Democratic, academic, and mainstream media establishments, only whites can be racists.

Did a white supremacist tell a Yale University Medical School audience that she fantasized about shooting a Black person in the head?

No, it was a Black psychiatrist--Dr. Aruna Khilanani.

She said that she had fantasies of “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person” that got in her way.

If a white person had said that, there would have been universal media and political outrage. But, since Khilanani is a woman of color, there was no strong condemnation of her vitriolic racist comments.

Black Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had no problem saying that she would only accept interviews from non-white journalists. What would happen if a white Republican mayor dared to say she would only take interviews with white journalists?

Biden, the mainstream media, and Black Democrat political leaders would have been enraged and demanded her resignation.

Not so with Lightfoot.

She knew that, because she was Black, she had nothing to worry about and that there would be no significant consequences.

Are white supremacists slaughtering hundreds of Blacks, including children, in Chicago, New York, and other major cities? No.

Ask the parents of any of the children who have been killed if they think the biggest threat to them and their families is white supremacy.

Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, and other communities, are protesting the indoctrination of their children with the Biden administration supported Critical Race Theory referenced above. Among other things, it teaches that whites are privileged oppressors and Blacks are helpless victims.

Do you think those parents believe that white supremacy is a more significant threat to their children’s educational development than left-wing race-based indoctrination? I doubt it.

Did white supremacists brutally beat and stomp an elderly Asian woman, attack another with a hammer, and sucker-punch still another in New York City?

No, Blacks did.

Was it a white supremacist who hurled racist anti-Asian slurs at a New York City Chinese-American police officer?

No, it was a Black man.

Do white supremacists control failing inner city schools that are doing great harm to underachieving Black and Hispanic children? Not that I know of.

Is there a political solution?

Not when Blacks continue to elect the same Democrat leaders who are presiding over the massacre of their loved ones and neighbors in major cities where fear and violence reign supreme.

And, not when the Republican Party establishment sits on the sidelines and fails to become politically engaged in these communities rampant with crime.

Donald Trump did not sit on the sidelines.

He asked Blacks what they had to lose and produced an economic agenda that helped Black America and fought urban violence. As a result, record numbers of Blacks and Hispanics responded—not to the GOP, but to him.

The Biden administration is fanning the flames of racial division and racial wokeness, even to the military.

It is as dangerous to our nation as throwing a lit match into a pail of gasoline—it could explode.