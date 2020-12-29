US Joins Nations With a 'State Media'

American humorist Will Rogers (1879-1935) once wrote, "All I know is what I read in the newspaper."

If Rogers were alive today, he would be ignorant of most of what's going on in the country.

That's because the major media hides, fails to cover, or distorts the truth when it suits its progressive political agenda.

He would find the major broadcast and most cable networks and once reputable newspapers, such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, have buried objective journalism in the graveyard of political partisanship.

The American public is given all the news that the mainstream media deems politically correct and therefore fit to report in unabashed advocacy of its political agenda.

As Congressman Chris Stewart has written: "Media has gone from bias to propaganda, to open deception and suppression."

He's right.

No scandal is too big to ignore or suppress to protect and foster the left-wing takeover of the country by the Biden-Harris "same-soup warmed-over" Obama retreads and their "deep state" allies in the Washington "swamp."

Two recent examples are the growing scandal involving the Electoral College’s designated "president-elect" Joseph Biden’s son Hunter and recent revelations regarding California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s involvement with an alleged Chinse communist spy.

As to Hunter Biden, a recent Rasmussen Report poll found that 76% of those who closely follow the news regarding his business dealings believe that media companies deliberately ignored the story to help Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Regarding Swalwell, while most cable television networks ran to him when he accused President Trump of being a Russian agent, most of them and their political brethren at major television networks and The New York Times act as if the story was non-existent.

They shield him from scrutiny.

Do you really think that the mainstream media would have buried a story revealing that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking Republican and former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had a relationship with a Russian spy as they have with Swalwell's relationship with a Chinese spy?

In Cuba, China, Russia, and Venezuela, the "state media" says, hears, and speaks no evil in reporting on its main client's policies and actions — the government.

Unfortunately, much of the major media in our country has become America’s version of the "state media" protecting its clients; the progressive left and the Biden agenda.

It censors or buries any events that negatively reflect on its clients, attempts to destroy their political antagonists, and protects those with whose political philosophies it agrees.

If Rogers were here today, he most likely would not have learned the truth or seen extensive coverage from the major media about several significant events, including:

That the highest levels of the Obama-Biden Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and intelligence community had been weaponized to spy on and create the hoax that Donald Trump was a Russian operative.

That Antifa and Black Lives Matter "protesters" burned cities, attacked police, looted stores and businesses — many of which were minority-owned--and destroyed and defaced historic statues.

That the Chinese Communist government--not Donald Trump --- was responsible for the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the United States.

That "Operation Warp Speed" was not a movie but was the massive successful public-private partnership effort initiated by Donald Trump that led to the development of COVID-19 vaccines in historic record time that will save millions of lives here and around the world.

That Burgess Owens of Utah and Byron Donalds of Florida were elected in November and became the only two Black Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Just as the press corps did its best to criticize and attack Donald Trump, it will give an incoming Biden administration every benefit of the doubt!

For example, if Biden’s Department of Education directs states to require that Mandarin Chinese be taught in schools, don’t be surprised if many in the media applaud the move saying that it fosters a better understanding of the Chinese Communist government.

There’s no doubt that Will Rogers would be disappointed when he learned how he, and the American public, had been deceived by the press!

He would realize that honesty and objectivity in much of today’s journalism had died and been replaced with political advocacy.

If he visited the political graveyard of that once honest media, he would find that its tombstone reads:

"Here lies the corpse of honest and objective journalism and its advocacy of a free marketplace of ideas."

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He served on the U.S. Senate staff, held several positions in the Reagan administration and Reagan presidential campaign, and was an adviser to the Angola Freedom Fighters ("UNITA"). He is a former co-owner of WTVT-TV in Tampa and a former chairman of the Florida Association of Broadcasters. His articles have been published in several publications including The Washington Times, Human Events Online, the Florida Courier and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. His media appearances include Newsmax TV and FOX News Radio. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee’s Reports — More Here.