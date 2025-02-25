Teachers Unions Exploit Black Students in Failing Schools

When It Comes to Our Kids, Democrats Act Like Spoiled, Hysterical Children:

So What Else Is New?

Democrats' hysterical opposition to President Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to enforce our immigration laws and eliminate waste and fraud through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reminds me of the spoiled child throwing a temper tantrum in the grocery store because mommy didn’t buy him candy.

They should be ashamed of themselves, and their constituents should be embarrassed by their profanity-laced protests!

The first example of this childishness was seen during the confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Kash Patel to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Security (DNS).

Democrats appeared to be having a contest about which one of them could be more disrespectful and pompous and give the best television performance.

In most cases, their performances were arrogant and petulant.

Vying for the award for the most arrogant and outlandish include Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who Congress censured; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI.

They did all they could to berate and belittle Trump’s nominees to no avail: They were all confirmed!

Others, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participated in protest rallies where speakers attacked Trump and Musk for their efforts to save taxpayers money.

Not to be outdone by their Senate cohorts, House Democrats attempted to crash the U.S. Department of Education, upset that the President wants to abolish the agency.

It’s noteworthy that they were not protesting the failing performance of students, as reported in the recent National Report Card, which showed how badly American students were doing in reading and math.

According to the Report, most fourth and eighth-graders in 2024 still performed below pre-pandemic 2019 levels in both subjects.

Florida House Democrats, such as Black Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., who spoke at the protest, should be embarrassed and criticized for letting their political agenda take precedence over the education of children in their own state.

The Report shows that Florida’s reading and math scores fell to their lowest mark in more than 20 years, with Black and Hispanic students still performing worse on average than their white and Asian counterparts.

And let's not forget the pontificating Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who took over the DOE protest and berated a security guard. She should be ashamed and exposed for her hypocrisy.

She obviously does not know or does not care, how her state education system is failing her minority students.

Waters and all California Democrats should take to heart the words of Natalie Wheatfall-Lum, director of TK-12 Policy for EdTrust-West, an education advocacy group.

"California should be ashamed . . . These NAEP scores reflect unacceptable stagnation in both math and reading scores and entrenched gaps between both Black and Latinx students and their white and Asian peers and between students from low-income households and their wealthier peers. Anyone looking at these results should ask what California has been doing for 25 years."

Why have California Democrats and Democratic leaders nationwide turned a deaf ear to the deplorable state of our educational system?

Because they are slaves of their masters — teachers' unions — not servants of their student constituents.

Democrats can yell and scream all they want, but the National Report Card says it all. Trump and Musk are trying to save taxpayer dollars and expose fraud and waste —yet Democrats dare to defend both!

What is really unfortunate — and embarrassing — is the fact that while Black test scores are dismal, many Black Democrats like Frost, Waters, Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Ayanna Presley, D-Mass., Somalian-American refugee Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, and Kwesi Mfume, D-Md. (who urged "street fights") among others, have chosen to defend the following expenditures to name just a few:

$15 million for condoms to the Taliban through USAID.

$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal through the State Department.

$1 million to boost French-speaking LGBTQ groups in West and Central Africa through the State Department.

$32,000 for an LGBTQ-centered comic book in Peru through the State Department.

$3,315,446 for "being LGBTQ in the Caribbean" through USAID.

$1.5 million to promote job opportunities for LGBTQ individuals in Serbia through USAID.

They should be ashamed that they have chosen to die on a hill protecting woke programs such as those above and ignore the interests of their Black students.

Why?

Because Black students in failing schools have no political clout — teachers' unions do!

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.