Comey's '86 47' Post a Picture Window to Left's Mindset

James B. Comey, former Democratic Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is being investigated by the FBI for issuing what President Trump considers to be a public call to assassinate him.

In a recent Instagram post, Comey posted a picture of a group of shells on the beach sand, spelling "86 47."

Comey's claim is that this was a "cool shell formation on my beach walk."

He then tried to clean up his actions in a cable media interview, saying he wasn’t aware of the violent meaning of the phrase "86 47," but that explanation disappeared as quickly as a tidal wave that takes no prisoners, in its path.

As far as this writer is concerned, for his actions, he will become a hero to progressives and the left-wing media.

That is both true and sad.

Why?

Because so much left-wing dissention on the issues devolves to outright hatred and violence.

The "86" is a well-known restaurant term for " not available " but has come to also mean to "to kill."

Trump is our nation's 47th commander in chief.

This explains why Comey was subsequently paid a visit by the United States Secret Service.

Let's be honest!

In this writer’s opinion, Comey’s threat reflects the views and mindset of many in the left-wing progressive movement, mainstream media, including left-wing cable television pundits, and their silent Democratic Party leadership allies.

If you want proof, see how many Democratic leaders in the House and Senate and their liberal media partners and pundits have condemned Comey’s alleged threat.

As far as I know, there have been none.

In this writer's opinion, they're privately sympathetic to Comey's post.

I believe that many of the same progressives and media Trump haters who rightly condemn the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy (Nov. 22, 1963), and his brother Robert F. Kennedy (June 5, 1968) — sadly and unfortunately — in private would not be upset if President Trump met the same fate.

They loved the Kennedys but hate Trump that much.

They forget that if you support the killing of one political figure because of their viewpoints, you are condoning assassination to resolve political differences, which is unacceptable in America.

In this writer’s opinion, and the president's, as noted above, Comey’s actions were a call for his assassination and most likely are quietly being applauded by many of those media pundits, progressive politicians, and commentators who spew vitriolic hate Trump rhetoric on an almost daily basis.

One could argue that such rhetoric is a "wolf whistle" to deranged potential assassins.

The big question is, will the Department of Justice (DOJ) send a strong message that advocating the assassination of a president of the United States, especially by a former FBI director, is a line which can't be crossed and won't be tolerated?

The DOJ recently brought charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., for allegedly assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers outside an immigration detention facility in New Jersey.

In a statement, interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba, said: "No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise."

Hopefully, the DOJ will make Comey another example of "No one is above the law."

(A related article may be found here.)

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.