Principles? Values? Not for Today's DSA Democrats

Today's Democrats are Kowtowing to Socialist Left

Where will Democrats go to get their principles, patriotism, and values back?

Democratic Socialist State Rep. Francesca Hong's near victory in the Wisconsin Democratic Governor's primary Tuesday, Abdul El-Sayed's narrow win in the recent Michigan Democratic Senate primary, and victories by several Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in June have sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party establishment.

These elections are clear evidence of the growing infestation and control of the socialist antisemitic left within the Democratic Party.

The silence and failure by most of the Democratic leadership to condemn that infestation is a clear example of how far the lack of principle and courage among Democratic leaders has fallen.

Although El-Sayed — unlike Hong — denies being a member of the DSA, he shares many of its radical socialistic beliefs, including favoring a wealth tax, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and cutting off all U.S. military aid to Israel.

He also is a friend of pro-Hamas influencer Hasan Piker, known for repugnant viewpoints like claiming the U.S. "deserved 9/11."

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Donna Brazile warned the Democratic leadership that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., will have to "fight for their leadership roles" after the November elections.

They should!

The Democratic leadership has no problem ignoring its basic political values, principles, and beliefs and being bedfellows of El-Sayed's and his socialist allies.

Fully aware of his radical DSA views and knowing that Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt. and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., were among his first supporters, many notable Democrats kissed his socialist boots.

Schumer and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., who had supported his opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens D-Mich., rushed to endorse him. Schumer even praised his "very, very strong campaign," saying "I’m not looking back, I’m looking forward."

Other major Democrats kowtowing to El-Sayed include: Former Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Chair of the important Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee., and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Of note were Buttigieg's remarks at an El-Sayed rally in Michigan where he referred to the " . . . fundamental values we care about . . . the principles that we share . . . "

Someone should remind Buttigieg and his fellow El-Sayed-endorsing Democrats that the fundamental values and principles we share as Americans are diametrically opposed to those of El-Sayed and his socialist partners!

They have obviously forgotten — or don’t know — the values of the people they endorse.

They should be reminded that three Democratic establishment congressional candidates were defeated by the followers of New York Socialist Mayor Zoran Mamdani in New York’s June Democratic congressional primary.

Among the more outlandish views from the group came from Harlem’s 13th congressional district winner Darializa Avila Chevalier.

She has supported seizing the means of production, the destruction of Israel, and the abolition of police, prisons, and borders.

How far down the political sewer is the Democratic Party establishment willing to go to appease the radical socialists? House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries even sent a “Congratulations” note to the three congressional primary winners.

It's reasonable to ask why the Democratic establishment is appeasing these socialist antisemitic enemies of American ideals?

The answer is easy: to maintain political power!

El-Sayed will face Mike Rogers, a former head of the House Intelligence Committee from the state, who was also the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in 2024 and lost to Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

He has a good chance of defeating El-Sayed in November.

Hong is the first Asian-American lawmaker ever elected to the Wisconsin legislature.

In her platform, she advocated, among other proposals: universal childcare, paid leave for all employees, and publicly owned grocery stores.

She also supported a top tax rate of 17% and had to retract her comments calling Thanksgiving a "colonizer holiday" and abolishing the police.

Even with those radical positions, she only lost by 0.5% — less than 4,000 votes — to the establishment-recruited Democrat David Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive.

He is seeking to become Wisconsin's first Black governor and will face presumptive Republican nominee Rep. Tom Tiffany in November.

It should be noted, also, that Sen. Chuck Schumer picked a side in what the Detroit News labeled "a bruising Michigan Senate Democratic contest."

If the close call in Wisconsin was not enough of a warning to Democrats to stop kissing the anti-American ring of their left-wing radical partners, they should heed the warning of Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who posted on X:

". . . Why am I the only Democrat in the U.S. Senate that refuses to excuse… or defend any of those self-identified communists?"

It is a shame that more Democrats don’t have the courage to ask that question.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read more Clarence V. McKee Insider articles — Click Here Now.