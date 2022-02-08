Left's Lenient, Pro-Criminal Policies Mean More Innocents Will Die

In January of this year alone, twenty-four police officers were shot in the United States, including four killed. Of the dead, two were New York City police officers — Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president Patrick Yoes said the targeted violence against police officers is the "worst" he's ever seen.

Can you imagine the reaction of the Black political and civil rights leadership if 24 Blacks were shot and four killed by police in major cities in just one month?

The result would unquestionably be absolute outrage.

That leadership would have urged President Joe Biden to send U.S. troops to American cities to protect Blacks, not eastern Europe, to protect Ukrainians from an invasion by Russia.

While Biden warned Russian President Putin about the consequences of invading Ukraine, yet his silence is deafening on the massive invasion of crime and violence in our cities and the massacre of police officers.

In his tepid and bumbling comments at Police Plaza in New York City, he tellingly blamed the epidemic of violence on guns — not criminals or Democratic officials whose policies are the root cause of the problem.

Former President Barack Obama sent three representatives to the funeral services of Freddie Gray, who died from severe injuries while in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland in 2015.

Biden did not have the respect to do the same for either of the slain police officers.

There has been little, if any, criticism by Biden — or Black or white Democratic leaders —of left-wing progressive prosecutors whose pro-criminal policies fuel the violence against police and their own Asian, Black, and Brown constituents.

Unfortunately, like New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, several are Black.

Some would argue that voters who supported these officials deserve the government and policies they have wrought. However, cops and other victims of their policies do not.

Dominique Lizarraga, widow of slain New York police officer Jason Rivera —posthumously promoted to the rank of detective first-Grade — echoed the views of most Americans in her eulogy to her husband:

"This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now."

Her message was echoed by Katrina Mora, the sister of Rivera’s partner, detective first-grade Wilbert Mora, also killed in the Harlem shooting: "How many officers must lose their lives so that this system changes?"

We should notice who was not at their sides: civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and the Reverend Al Sharpton! They rarely miss an opportunity for a photo op with victims' families in police-involved shootings.

Also noteworthy for its absence was the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The question is, why have most Democratic Party and Black leaders been shamefully silent on the slaughter of Rivera and Mora?

It might have something to do with the fact that the alleged killer, Lashawn McNeil, was Black?

If they don’t care about the continuing avalanche of crime and violence in our major cities against ordinary Americans of all races, why should we expect them to have any concern or empathy for law enforcement?

The sad fact is that the victims of such violence will probably continue to vote for Democrats whose "get out of jail free card" policies are destroying their communities.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.