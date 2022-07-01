SCOTUS Decisions Law of the Land, Not Instruments of Politics

What a bunch of crybabies.

It is unsurprising that pro-abortion groups such as "Jane’s Revenge" threatened to commit violence after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

This writer doesn't recall conservatives having violent demonstrations and threatening violence after the Roe decision.

However, the Democratic leadership and their radical left-wing allies have political temper tantrums when voters or the courts reject their positions.

They praise you if you agree and condemn you if you don't.

It's "their way or the highway."

They're joined at the hip in their attacks on the high court's decision by prominent liberal Democrats, including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Senate House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who expressed outrage over the decision.

Rep. Maxine Waters, went so far as to say: "The h**l with the Supreme Court. We will defy them."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland joined the anti-court choir, proving why conservatives are overjoyed that he never made it to the Supreme Court.

He said in a statement that the Department of Justice "strongly disagrees" with the Court’s decision. He then played the Democrats' favorite stand-by — the race card — saying that the "greatest burdens" of the decision would be “felt by people of color. . . . "

Such words are reminiscent of segregationist Democrats in the old South who attacked the Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, 347 U.S. 483 (1954) decision which outlawed segregation in public schools.

To name a few:

James Eastland, the powerful senator from Mississippi, declared that "the South will not abide by nor obey this legislative decision by a political body."

Senator Harry Byrd of Virginia created a coalition of nearly 100 Southern politicians to sign on to his "Southern Manifesto," an agreement to resist the implementation of Brown.

Virginia Governor Thomas Bahnson Stanley established a commission to conspire to defy Brown.

In 1963, Alabama Governor George Wallace, who attempted to block the integration of the University of Alabama, said: "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever."

These segregationists’ attacks on Brown are not dissimilar from the attacks on the court by Waters and her Democratic allies.

[They have forgotten that the Supreme Court, whose validity they attack today, is the institution that outlawed segregation of public schools in Brown and protected the rights of criminal defendants in Miranda v. Arizona, 384 U.S. 436 (1966).]

Just as segregationists defied the Supreme Court years ago, we now have several state prosecutors saying they will not enforce the court’s decision on Abortion.

As noted above, Attorney General Garland has resorted to the Democrats’ favorite fallback — the race card.

He and his decision attackers neglected one key factor — they failed to mention the disproportionate impact of abortion of Black Americans.

As I recently wrote in this space, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that the Black abortion rate is nearly four times higher than the white rate.

My Newsmax Insiders colleague the Rev. Dr. Alveda C. King, applauded the court’s abortion decision saying that it was a victory for civil rights for the unborn: "Nothing has wreaked havoc on the Black community and destroyed Black lives more than the abortion industry."

She poignantly added, "Abortion is systemic racism . . . "Cloaking the killing of innocent babies in the guise of women's rights and reproductive justice does a disservice to the babies. . . . "

The reaction of progressives and their allies in the media and Hollywood to the Court’s decision is a sad commentary on how far our country’s values have fallen.

Americans are allowed to protest outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices with blood-smeared clothing carrying dolls depicting aborted babies defying the law while the Attorney General and the President of the United States sit on the sidelines in silent support.

President John Kennedy and his brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy were not silent when dogs were unleashed on civil rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Alabama.

Biden, Garland, and their fellow progressives and radical friends should remember that history and respect the court’s decision as the law of the land and not make it an instrument of politics.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.