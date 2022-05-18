Left Conveniently Ignores Tragedy of Black Abortions

Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), is as dead as the "Wicked Witch of the West" in L. Frank Baum’s "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

Its death knell was sounded when someone leaked a draft Supreme Court Opinion of Justice Joseph Alito overturning the infamous, now decades-old case, which led to the slaughter of over 63 million unborn children by abortion.

An even greater tragedy and disgrace are how little if any attention and concern the major media, the Democratic Party, and their allies on the left have given to the disproportionate impact of abortion on Black women.

It is the left’s dirty little secret!

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the Black abortion rate is nearly four times higher than the white rate.

Alito acknowledged the issue in a footnote to his Opinion stating that "it is beyond dispute" that Roe has had a " . . . demographic effect and that a "highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black."

Over a decade ago, I wrote in this space that the Black Pro-Life movement estimated that " . . . abortion had killed between 13-15 million black infants. . . . "

I quoted Dr. Alveda C. King, director of African-American Outreach for Priests for Life and niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who declared, "Abortion is genocide . . . black Americans are being exterminated by the genocidal acts of abortion."

There are many prominent Black pro-life groups the media chooses not to acknowledge, including Black Americans for Life (BAL), which works with various groups to provide outreach to the Black community and help save Black babies.

Its goal is "to educate, identify and activate Black pro-life's who will work within their local communities to build effective pro-life grassroots groups."

As Kay James, its president and founder, and former president of the Heritage Foundation, has emphasized , “We must stop abortion to protect the right to life for preborn children.”

Consider these horrific statistics set forth on the BAL website based on statistics provided by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and abortion data from the Guttmacher Institute:

The U.S. population of women of child-bearing age (15 to 40 years old) contains only 14% Black women but accounts for 32% of the total number of abortions performed in the U.S.

Almost half of all Black pregnancies end in abortion. This means that almost half of the Black babies conceived in this country are not even born.

Abortion is the leading cause of death in the Black community. The fact is that more Black babies have been killed by abortion during the past 36 years of legalized abortion than the total number of Black deaths from all other causes combined.

The real tragedy is how national Black political and civil rights leaders, most of whom support Roe, have been coopted by the left-wing progressive abortion lobby to the total detriment of their own people — and their innocent unborn!

It is genuinely disappointing how much of that leadership has been taken in and used by the abortion movement to give them cover and minimize the slaughter of millions of Black babies.

A good example is a recent opinion article in the Miami Herald by four Black Florida Democratic legislators urging Black men to "step up for abortion rights."

They argue, in part:

" . . .we believe that abortion is healthcare and the lack of access to healthcare disproportionately affects Black women and families. Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women, regardless of socio-economic status, and Black infants are more likely to die than white infants."

The only statistic they conveniently ignore is how many Black babies have been slaughtered by abortions in their communities.

They conclude by stating, "This is about Black people having rights taken from them."

They and those who think similarly are wrong.

This is not about "rights" being taken away from Blacks.

It's about innocent babies having their lives taken away.

Regrettably, they and their fellow abortion advocates don't realize that the lives of unborn Black babies matter.

Margaret Sanger and her followers in the eugenics movement — who consider abortion a means of limiting the numbers of Black babies — would be very proud of these Black legislators and those of like mind advocating such slaughter!

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.