Will Snow White, Mickey Mouse Be Next Targets for Woke Left?

Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller was one of the more prominent Germans to publicly acknowledge the moral failures of himself, his church, and his country to condemn atrocities and policies committed during the Nazi era.

His famous words from over 70 years ago have been prominently displayed at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum since its opening in 1993.

They bear repeating:

"First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

"Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist."

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me."

Looking at Biden’s FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ), there are many ominous parallels to Niemöller’s words decades ago.

Substitute parents protesting radical school board policies, pro-life-anti-abortion activists, investigation of the Catholic Church, and the raid on the Mar-a- Lago residence of former President Donald Trump for "socialists, "trade unionists," and "Jews," and we have a picture of the Biden administration’s assault on fundamental American freedoms.

Combine that with Democratic left-wing prosecutors like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York State Attorney General Letisha James — both of whom are using their offices to prosecute a political foe — Donald Trump — and we have a portrait of how the United States of America is slowly going down a deep hole of authoritarianism that Americans fought against in World War II.

Add to the mix, proposed Department of Energy (DOE) regulations.

Especially one that would effectively ban the sale of most gas stoves currently on the market; another imposing new climate regulations on passenger cars to increase the sale of new electric cars in the year 2032.

Considered together, we have an example of Team Biden's creeping, if not outright, socialist attack on our nation's free-market system. An in-place financial, choice and consumer-oriented structure benefiting countless numbers of Americans for centuries.

The absolute disgrace is how the major media, big tech, and companies such as Anheuser-Bush and Disney have become willing woke partners and accomplices with the Biden administration in attacking fundamental American values.

Anheuser-Bush lost 5 billion dollars in value after it promoted a Bud Light beer partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney.

Disney received the wrath of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for opposing legislation that prohibits teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in schools.

In a further move to be more "inclusive" and please the woke left, Disney announced that it has removed "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its Magic Kingdom fireworks show greeting.

Instead, it was replaced with "Good evening, dreamers of all ages."

Americans, including corporate shareholders, are more intelligent than these media and corporate boardroom elites give them credit for.

It’s about time shareholders instruct their boards of directors to tell woke-agenda CEOs to "knock it off" and exercise their fiduciary duties to shareholders — not politicians!

If they don’t, they may suffer the same economic consequences and political backlash as Anheuser-Bush and Disney, respectively.

Other corporations should take heed and be forewarned.

What will happen when the “government” and its woke progressive socialist enforcers determine that a particular corporate policy or image is contrary to their view of what they think it should be?

Who, what group, or corporate image will they come for next?

We have seen how Anheuser-Bush and Disney have already caved.

Will the DOJ come after parents even more harshly for asserting their rights to protect their children in the classroom?

If it does, who will speak out?

Will Disney go even further down the road of "inclusion " and wokeness and find a new politically correct name for "Snow White"?

Will it change her "Seven Dwarfs" to "Seven Little People"?

Will they create a new trans "Cinderella," "Mickey Mouse," and "Donald Duck?"

If it does, will anyone speak out?

Walt Disney would turn over in his grave!

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.