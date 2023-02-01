YouTube's Catchall Standards Ensnare Legit Content

We did our movie, "Walt's Disenchanted Kingdom," largely because we wanted to alert the public to Disney films that are inappropriate for children, and for the company's decision to subvert parental rights. Perversely, YouTube slapped an age restriction on our movie, saying, "It may not be appropriate for viewers under 18."

That's what we learned on Jan. 31 when we got to work. We immediately appealed, but YouTube stuck to its guns, saying later in the day, "We reviewed your content carefully, and have confirmed that it violates our Community Guidelines."

YouTube never said which guideline we violated, yet we explicitly asked the company to do so. YouTube lists five categories of age-restricted fare: child safety; harmful or dangerous activities, including regulated substances and drugs; nudity and sexually suggestive content; violent or graphic content; and vulgar language. We violated none of these standards.

Conveniently, YouTube also has a catchall standard, one which is so vague and subjective that it can be imposed on any video it personally finds objectionable. "Sometimes content doesn't violate our policies, but it may not be appropriate for viewers under 18."

In short, YouTube really only needs this one "policy," as its more objective measures can simply be disregarded.

To see a list of videos that YouTube finds totally acceptable, with no age restrictions whatsoever, click here.

The hypocrisy is stunning. We are trying to protect children from being exploited by those who want to sexually engineer kids in grades K-3 — ages 5-8 — and we are being restricted from getting our message out to the public!

Well, folks, YouTube is not the only game in town. You can see the movie on Rumble, posted on our website, for free. It is also available at SalemNow and Amazon Prime.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored several books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.