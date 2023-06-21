White House Mirrors Depravity

When men with fake female breasts appeared half naked on the White House South Lawn on June 10, President Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said the crude stunt — in full view of children — "was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration." It took her three days to say this.

While it may not be normal for this to happen at the White House, it is not unusual for gay and trans persons to engage in obscene activities, even to the point of going fully naked in public at LGBT celebrations. It's been going on for decades. In short, why was the White House surprised that some would act up, even at a presidential event?

At the largest White House Pride event in history, Biden was not only there, he had a video prepared for the outing. "Happy Pride Month! Happy Pride Year! Happy Pride Life!" It doesn't get more effusive than this.

Biden told the LGBT attendees that they were some of the "bravest and most inspiring people" he has ever known. One of those "brave and inspiring" persons was a man who calls himself Rose Montoya. After posing for a picture with the president, he exposed his large fake female breasts. He could be heard saying, "Are we topless at the White House?"

The Sunday before the White House Pride party, West Hollywood featured the California Pride parade. It was advertised as a "family-friendly" event. Brad Polumbo, a gay writer, said onlookers "were treated to a public sex display during the event's parade." To be specific, "a man clad in 'dominatrix' gear choked and whipped another man, scantily clad, to a cheering audience."

The venerable Washington Post loves stuff like this. "Yes, Kink Belongs at Pride," the headline said. The author added, "And I want my kids to see it." Not to be outdone, she celebrated "the fact that her elementary school teacher saw a man in a 'leather thong' get 'spanked playfully by a partner with a flog.'"

Meanwhile, the august New York Times, which is now a quasi-gay newspaper, was touting to its readers the best gay and trans books for summertime reading. But they weren't just books that had gay and trans characters. No, the headline boasted, "Six L.G.B.T.Q. Graphic Novels for Your Pride Month Reading List (my italics)."

Was it really necessary to say the books contained "graphic" material? Everyone knows that's what the target audience demands.

Every year San Francisco hosts the Folsom Street Fair, usually at the end of September. The big gay event typically features fully naked men in the street beating each other with chains and other metal devices. This goes on every year.

In 2012, San Francisco got so upset with naked men sitting next to children in public places that they banned nudity in public. But they made one exception: gays were permitted to go naked at the Folsom Street Fair and other events. So even their elite friends admit there is something weird and impulsive about these people.

It's what they do. It's who they are.

These gay and trans persons prove every year that they are not like the rest of us. In fairness, they are also not like most members of their so-called community, but I hasten to add that they are not a tiny minority, either. Not a gay Pride parade goes by without some men wearing underwear or jock straps — if that — making these parades fundamentally different from the myriad of racial and ethnic parade celebrations that take place across the country.

No matter, why anyone should be shocked in 2023 about behaviors like these is the real story. But it looks like the White House is the last to get the memo.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored 10 books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.