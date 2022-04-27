Champions of Women Are Not Their Friends

It is not the misogynists who are working hard to destroy the rights of women these days, it is those who fancy themselves as their greatest champions.

They are not only placing women in danger, they are allowing men to eviscerate their hard-won freedoms, all in the name of women's rights.

Having non-doctors perform abortions places women's lives in danger, yet that is permitted in many states. They are not trained to deal with problems such as hemorrhaging, infection, uterine perforation, heart attacks, strokes, etc.

By contrast, we don't allow dental assistants to do many things that dentists are trained to do (root canals for example) — and these procedures are a whole lot less dangerous than performing an abortion — so why do we cut corners for pregnant women?

There are 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, that allow non-physicians to perform an abortion: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginian, and D.C.

Only two of the 16 — Montana and West Virginia — voted for Trump.

All of the others are known for championing women's rights.

But not when it comes to safeguarding their health.

Another measure of women's rights is whether women, and women alone, are permitted to compete in women's sports. We don't allow adults to compete with children in sports — that would mean the end of Little League — yet it is fashionable in some places to allow men to participate in women's sports.

Allowing males to compete against females in girls and women's sports is the surest way to destroy women's rights in athletics. Moreover, allowing men to share the same showers and locker rooms compromises the privacy rights of women.

Yet only two of the 15 states that allow non-doctors to perform abortions has a ban on males from competing in women's sports (Montana and West Virginia); D.C. is with the majority. The others either mandate that men can compete — California, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington — or allow them to do so. Lawmakers in four states (Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois and Maine) introduced legislation to ban men, but they failed.

It should also be known that the Women's Sports Foundation, the National Organization for Women, Ms. Magazine and female athletes such as Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Candace Parker have all taken the side of biological men against women.

We've long known that single men are the greatest advocates of abortion-on-demand (they get what they want minus the baggage), and now they don't have to worry about a shortage of abortion doctors to finish the job — midwives can do it.

Better yet, they can crash women's sports and walk away as champions, thanks to those who champion women's rights.

For these guys, it just doesn't get any better than this.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored several books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.