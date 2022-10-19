Regrettably, Liberal Dems Are Outsized Influencers

Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University have released its latest annual American Family Survey; 3,000 Americans were surveyed. It is a professional undertaking, employing noted social scientists. What it had to say about sex education is fascinating.

Let me get right to the conclusion: When it comes to sex education in the schools, and related issues, liberal Democrats are the outliers — they are so far removed from the thinking of the average American that it is startling.

When asked if the schools are spending too little time discussing sexual orientation and gender identity, only liberal Democrats agree. That view is in the minority: most moderate Democrats, moderate Republicans and conservative Republicans do not believe the schools are spending too little time on these subjects.

In fact, two-out-of-three Americans believe that the best place for children to learn about gender identity is in the home. Liberal Democrats, and those who are not parents, are the most likely to disagree with this position.

Should transgender athletes (typically biological men who have "transitioned" to a woman) be allowed to compete against female athletes? Most Republican conservatives (90%) disagree. Among most moderate Republicans, 71% disagreed while moderate Democrats and independents are both split 50-50 on this issue. The figure jumps to 77% for liberal Democrats who are okay with males competing with females.

What about public school teachers using the students' preferred pronouns, as opposed to using the pronoun that corresponds to the sex of the student? Liberal Democrats stand alone in the majority, with 78% saying teachers should use the students' preferred pronouns; a majority of moderate Democrats, independents, moderate Republicans and conservative Republicans disagree with them.

Should biological boys be allowed to use the girls' bathroom? A majority (59%) of liberal Democrats are in agreement, saying bathroom choice should be up to the student; most moderate Democrats, independents, moderate Republicans and conservative Republicans disagree.

It is interesting to note that liberal Democrats are the self-styled champions of women's rights, yet they are alone in allowing boys to play girls' sports, thus eviscerating the rights of females.

Here's another interesting observation. While 77% of liberal Democrats are okay with boys competing with girls in sports, only 59% are okay with them sharing a bathroom with girls. So what are they afraid of? And where do they expect these boys/girls to shower?

The moral compass used by liberal Democrats is foreign to that of most Americans. They are the true outliers.

Regrettably, they have outsized influence — they are the most likely to occupy the cultural command centers of our society. This is perverse: their vision of sexuality is not shared by most Americans, yet they are in a position to foist it upon us, which is exactly what they do.

