Sadly, We Must Still Be Wary of Campus War on Christmas

We have previously documented many violent anti-Catholic incidents that have taken place in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973).

We have also documented our appeals to the U.S. Attorney General and the FBI to conduct a probe of these crimes. With the Christmas season upon us, we need to do more.

Much of the hostility against Catholics, and Christians in general, is fueled on college campuses. They are the intellectual-seedbeds of hate-speech.

It's with this in mind that we are alerting Catholics on campus to beware of acts of bigotry this Christmas season.

To that end, we are e-mailing over 350 Catholics who are associated with the Cardinal Newman chapters on their campus.

These ministries are being asked to contact us in the event they learn of anti-Catholic rhetoric or behavior.

We will take it from there.

Cardinal Newman societies are nicely positioned to help us.

They are the eyes and ears of practicing Catholics on secular campuses nationwide.

Whether the issue is an anti-Catholic play, or the censoring of Christmas events, we need to know of it at the Catholic League so we can vigorously respond. It' a sad commentary on our society that this needs to be done, but it would be even sadder if our side did nothing.

Trust us. We will not sit idly by.

