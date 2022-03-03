Biden's SOTU Language on Sexuality Downright Orwellian

President Biden's State of the Union address was mostly about the Ukraine-Russia war, the economy, Covid, and energy.

That's understandable given that these issues are paramount. Some, like New York Times columnist Charles Blow, criticized Biden for not mentioning blacks even once.

A more serious criticism was Biden's use of Orwellian language to describe matters sexual.

We all know that abortion means the killing of an unborn baby, but almost none of those in the pro-abortion camp likes to say such things. Biden addressed this issue by saying, "Folks, advancing liberty and justice also requires protecting the rights of women."

He did not mean the right of women to be free from sexual harassment in the workplace, or the right of women to exclusively compete with other women in women's sports (which he rejects). He meant the right to abort their child.

"The constitutional right affirmed in Roe v. Wade, standing precedent for half a century, is under attack as never before." He never said what that right was. Nor did he say why, when the issue of gay marriage was before the courts, he supported overturning two centuries of standing precedent.

"If you want to go forward not backwards, we must protect access to healthcare; preserve a woman's right to choose — and continue to advance maternal healthcare for all Americans."

In other words, aborting babies is healthcare. That itself is Orwellian. He never tells us what the woman is choosing to do. To put it differently, what is the object of the verb "choose"? Why can't he say what it is?

Saying things such as "Maternal healthcare for all Americans" is total nonsense. Maternal healthcare cannot possibly be for men, so why not simply say, "maternal healthcare for women." That's because in his mind, sex is not an objective reality — there are men who believe they are a woman, so to speak about "maternal healthcare for women" would leave these sexually confused men out.

This teed up his remarks on "our LGBTQ+ Americans." No one knows who the "+" people are. Someone needs to ask him about this at a press conference.

Biden said he wants to sign the Equality Act, the most radical, anti-nature, anti-religious liberty piece of legislation ever proposed. Among other things, it would do away with privacy rights — hurting women more than men — and it would force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions.

Anyone who thinks we are exaggerating should read what Kara Dansky has to say about the Equality Act. She is a self-described "radical feminist," and the author of "The Abolition of Sex: How the "Transgender" Agenda Harms Women and Girls."

"What all this means is that if the Equality Act is enacted, any man will be able to gain access to any women's restroom, changing room, or locker room in all public accommodations, which includes all restaurants, bars, movie theaters, sports arenas, and recreational areas. Grown men will be able to enter areas that are intended to be restricted to women and girls across the country."

If Americans knew what the Equality Act entailed, they would be overwhelmingly opposed to it. Hence the need to speak about it in a misleading manner.

Biden ended his comments on this subject by invoking God. Speaking about so-called transgender persons, he said "I'll always have your back as your president so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential."

He is seriously wrong. Sexually confused boys and girls who want to "transition" to the opposite sex do so because they don't want to be themselves — they want to be something they're not.

Worse, to say that God's creatures can reach their potential by rebelling against their God-given nature is to say that the necessary corrective to God's design is genital surgery. That is borderline blasphemous.

It can be argued that Biden's deceptive language is deliberate.

He does not want the American people to ponder exactly what his sexual policies mean.

His rejection of nature, and nature's God, is all the more sick, given his self-proclaimed "devout Catholic" status.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored several books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.