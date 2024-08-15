Dems Celebrate Obscenities and Racism

From FDR to Bill Clinton, Bob Hope was a regular entertainer at White House events. He was never coarse, nor did he embarrass anyone. Why is it that Democrats such as Kamala Harris and Joe Biden continue to showcase the most obscene and racist performers in the nation?

On July 30, hip-hop queen Megan Thee Stallion worked the crowd at a Kamala Harris campaign rally. The lyrics to her hits, “Savage” and “Girls in The Hood,” included vulgar terms referring to female genitalia and patently obscene terms; she also dropped the N-word.

In September 2023, Lil Wayne performed at “the first-ever hip-hop house party at the Office of the Vice President of the United States.” Harris enjoyed him singing “A Milli,” a tune that used gay slurs, obscenities, the N-word, references to feces and lyrics with crass mentions of venereal disease and menstruation.

His number, “Mrs. Officer,” was a filthy hit job on cops, and he dropped the F-word 17 times doing his song “Uproar.”

Harris learned a lot from her boss, Joe Biden. Two months ago, after his disastrous debate performance, he invited Fat Joe to a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. He entertained the failing president with lyrics such as, “Kicked the b**ch out the room and gave her no breakfast; Had to stash the jewels, these b**ches so reckless; Keep my hoes on cruise, I’m talking naughty nothings.”

He used no obscenities in “Tell Me When To Go,” but he did take a shot at Jews, singing, “Jesus Christ had dreads, so shake em; I ain’t got none, but I’m planning on growing some; Imagine all the Hebrews going dumb.”

When Biden was the presumptive presidential nominee in August 2020, he sat down for a chat with Cardi B for an interview. Ten days earlier she released one of the most disgusting, misogynistic songs ever recorded, “WAP.” And, of course, she dropped the N-word.

Donald Trump has welcomed rappers to his rallies, but they do not perform.

What is wrong with Harris and Biden? Are they OK treating women so coarsely? Are the most vile obscenities OK to invoke at campaign rallies? Is it OK to rip gays and Jews?

Why would they recoil in horror if a Republican office holder used the N-word to describe African Americans? Have they no decency?

The message that Harris and Biden are sending to young people, in particular, is that it is fine and dandy — even fun — to speak in public like filthy louts and inveterate racists.

It’s a sure thing that the lyrics they find so amusing will not be featured on TV next week as they take the stage at the Democratic National Convention. How cowardly. Why not let the whole world know what you find to be entertaining?

And then lecture us on civility and racism!