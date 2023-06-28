Dems Continue Disingenuous Pro-Abortion Arguments

More than 30 congressional Democrats who call themselves Catholic issued a robust defense of abortion-on-demand on June 24 claiming their position is entirely in keeping with the teachings of the Catholic church. They know this is not true.

"The Statement of Principles," led by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., was issued in response to the Supreme Court's decision last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade. The statement contains at least four egregious falsehoods.

First, the Democrats claim that in the Dobbs decision "the Justices stripped women of their right to abortion and escalated an ongoing reproductive healthcare crisis in this country." That is a lie. The Supreme Court declared there was no federal right to abortion. It did not outlaw abortion in the United States; it left that decision up to the states.

Second, the Democrats are playing the typical pro-abortion game of interpreting survey data that validates their position. They claim that 68% of Catholics support "the legal protections for abortion access enshrined in Roe" and 63% "think abortion should be legal in most cases."

A survey of Catholic voters taken a year ago by RealClear Opinion Research found that 82% support some restrictions on abortion. Roe effectively permitted abortion through term, and thus did not reflect the thinking of most Catholics, or, for that matter, most non-Catholics. In a Tarrance Group poll released a few weeks ago, 77% of all voters support at least some prohibitions on abortion.

Third, the Democrats falsely argue that their pro-abortion stance is consistent with the Catholic catechism's teaching on conscience rights. It is not. The statement quotes the catechism as saying, "A human being must always obey the certain judgment of his conscience. If he were deliberately to act against it, he would condemn himself."

That is a selective reading of paragraph 1790. The statement never mentions the next sentence: "Yet it can happen that moral conscience remains in ignorance and makes erroneous judgments about acts to be performed or already committed." Shortly thereafter (1792), it explains that among the expressions of ignorance is an "assertion of a mistaken notion of autonomy" and a "rejection of the Church's authority."

And, of course, the pro-abortion Democrats did not quote what the catechism says about abortion (2271). "Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable."

Fourth, the Democrats invoke "separation of church and state" by claiming that Catholics cannot "impose our religious beliefs and customs on others who may not share them." That's true, but it has nothing to do with abortion. Opposition to abortion is grounded in science, as well as in the teachings of the Catholic church.

It is science that tells us that human life begins at conception — at the very moment when the DNA that makes us unique individuals is present. Therefore, it is preposterous to assert that the teachings of the Catholic Church, which are identical to the scientific evidence, somehow violate the First Amendment.

It cannot go without saying that abortion is regarded by the Catholic Church as "intrinsically evil." Now if self-described Catholics want to defend it, they should cease claiming that their position is authentically Catholic. It manifestly is not.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley resident scholar, he has authored 10 books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.