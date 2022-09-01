Anti-Catholic School Official Must Be Fired

Jeremy Boland is the Assistant Principal of Cos Cob Elementary School, a private school in Greenwich, Connecticut. He must be fired immediately.

There is no place for an admitted bigot in education, whether the school is private or public. He has stated — the evidence is indisputable — that he would never hire a Catholic. Had he said he would never hire an African-American, they wouldn’t still be thinking about what to do with him.

Boland made his admission in a video filmed by a Project Veritas journalist. He oversees the hiring of teachers. After saying he prefers to hire “progressive” teachers because they are “more savvy about delivering the Democratic message without ever having to mention their politics,” he was asked about hiring teachers who are religious.

Boland: “I’m not a huge expert on religion, but Protestants in this area [of Connecticut] are probably the most liberal. But if they’re Catholic — conservative.”

Veritas Journalist: “Oh, so then what do you do with the Catholics? If you find someone is Catholic, then what?”

Boland: “You don’t hire them.”

Veritas Journalist: “So, would you never hire a Catholic then?”

Boland: “No, I don’t want to ... Because if someone is raised hardcore Catholic, it’s like they’re brainwashed. You can never change their mindset.”

Dr. Toni Jones, Superintendent of Greenwich Schools, says she is going to do a “full investigation.”

There is no role for an admitted anti-Catholic bigot in any school in the nation. What makes this case a legal slam dunk is that Boland is not simply spewing anti-Catholic vitriol, he is in charge of hiring and has explicitly said he would not hire Catholics. That is illegal.

If justice is not done by Dr. Jones, and other school officials, the Catholic League will pursue every legal challenge available.