Joe Biden Rules by Cultural Imperialism

The Biden administration never stops telling us about the virtue of diversity and how we must respect it.

Yet when it comes to the diversity that foreign countries exhibit, especially in matters relating to sexuality, it shows nothing but contempt.

Instead of respecting the diverse cultural norms and values that exist in Latin America, Africa, the Mideast and Asia, the Biden administration is shoving down their throats the corrupt sexual agenda of western nations.

We have prepared a report, "Biden Admin LGBT Imperialism."

It documents the extent to which the administration is guilty of cultural imperialism.

Here are a few examples:

President Biden hit the ground running, rolling out a slew of radical LGBT policies literally two weeks after he was inaugurated.

He issued a memorandum on "Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Person Around the World."

It was given a national security number (NSM-4) to show its importance.

But who asked Biden to promote his queer agenda around the world? And why the urgency? Aside from elites and wealthy left-wing advocacy organizations — who do not represent the masses — no one did.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is enthralled with this agenda. Early on he bragged that "We are engaging around the world in cultural diplomacy."

Wrong.

The administration is engaging in cultural imperialism.

When U.S. embassies fly Pride Flags in countries that are averse to this indoctrination—including the Holy See — they are showing how little they respect the diversity that these nations represent.

When the United States Agency for International Development tells educators what pronouns to use, and advises that when they learn of a girl who thinks she is a boy that they are under no obligation to tell her parents, this is a classic example of cultural imperialism.

The manipulation of religious groups, as has been done in Botswana, to promote LGBT policies that they reject, is another example of this malady.

It got so bad in Ghana they even threatened to withhold funding unless officials there adopted laws on sexuality that the Biden administration favors.

And why was it necessary to fund a film to be distributed in Portugal that features drag queens and depictions of incest and pedophilia?

Do we have perverts working for us?

In the 1950s and 1960s, it was common to refer to Americans who disrespected local cultures abroad as "The Ugly American."

But they look positively beautiful compared to the bullies working for Biden today.

They are disfiguring the cultures of foreign countries and are responsible for the increase in anti-American sentiment across the globe.

Most of the world does not want any part of being "included" in western programs that promote an offensive vision of sexuality.

They want their diversity respected.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley resident scholar, he has authored 10 books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. His new book, "Cultural Meltdown: The Secular Roots of Our Moral Crisis," is being released in June, 2024.