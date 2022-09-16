Media Doing Itself No Favors Selectively Quoting Pope

Most of the mainstream media like Pope Francis, and they are especially fond of quoting his remarks on social justice, war, climate change, and other issues dear to the liberal-left.

But, when he speaks on subjects of a more conservative nature, or he lashes out at left-wing Catholics, they don’t say a word.

This is intentional.

The media don’t want to shore up the pope’s resolve to continue to stress these issues, and they don’t want to jeopardize his standing with liberal Catholics (many would not be happy with his comments defending traditional moral values).

On July 21, Pope Francis had harsh words for the hierarchy of the Catholic Church in Germany. He chastised them for moving the Church too far to the left. Almost all the American media ignored it. A week later, aboard the papal plane, he did so again. Again, it merited almost no coverage.

The latest media blackout took place this week.

On Sept. 15, 2022 — aboard the papal plane on his way back to Italy from Kazakhstan, the pope was asked about the "moral degradation" of the West. He said, "It is true that the West, in general, is not at the highest level of exemplarity right now."

He added, "The West has taken wrong paths."

When asked specifically about Western countries supporting euthanasia, he said, "Killing is not human, period. If you kill with motivation, eventually you will kill more and more.

"Let’s leave killing to the beasts."

Pope Francis was also asked to comment on the loss of faith in countries such as Germany, especially among youth.

He replied, "It is true that the spirit of secularization, of relativism, challenges these things; it is true. What you have to do, first of all, is to be consistent with your faith."

This interview with the pope was covered by ABC News, the Associated Press (AP), The Washington Post, and The New York Times.

They ran stories on his remarks about conditions in Nicaragua, China, Russia and Ukraine.

Not one of them mentioned anything about his comments on the moral degradation of the West or the relativism evident in Germany.

When it comes to traditional moral values, Pope Francis often sounds very much like his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Hence, the media blackout. But when he speaks about issues that are important to the liberal agenda, he is given much play.

If the media weren’t so manipulative, it would garner more support, but reporters have long decided that advancing their "progressive" agenda is more important.

No wonder they're held in such low regard. Last year, a Gallup poll revealed that "Americans' Trust in Media Dips to Second Lowest on Record."

Just deserts.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored several books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.