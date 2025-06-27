Newsmax's List of Major Milestones in U.S. Army History

America celebrated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a huge parade featuring soldiers, the Army marching band, and military hardware, including helicopters and tanks from World War I to the present day.

It also featured the Army’s Golden Knights parachuting into the parade.

In a special moment during the celebration President Trump administered the Oath of Office to soldiers who were reenlisting in the U.S. Army. They knew their future was bright under the current administration.

But over and above the show of strength is the U.S. Army’s rich history. Here are some of the events that make up that honorable history, and the leaders the Army produced.

Founding (1775):

On June 14, 1775, more than a year before the Founders had even set their signatures to the Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of riflemen, marking the official start of the US Army. The American Revolution (1775-1783): The Battle of Trenton was a major turning point in the Revolutionary War.

On Christmas night, 1776, General George Washington led his new Continental Army in crossing the Delaware River from Pennsylvania into New Jersey in dangerous icy conditions. From there they made a surprise attack on Hessian troops stationed in Trenton. Their victory in Trenton was crucial for the Continental Army in the effort to gain independence from the British crown. After the war was won Washington was elected as the first president of the United States.

War of 1812 (1812-1815):

Less than 30 years after the Revolution, the British began restricting U.S. trade and impressing American sailors, leading to the War of 1812. The Army played a crucial role in defending the United States against British forces. Although the war ended in an essential stalemate, it nonetheless improved America’s standing in the world.

The Battle of New Orleans was actually fought shortly after the close of the war, although forces on both sides were unaware of this. It was a decisive victory for American forces under Col. Andrew Jackson, who served as the seventh president of the United States.

Mexican-American War (1846-1848): This began as a border dispute and resulted in the United States acquiring vast tracts of land, including California, New Mexico, and Texas north of the Rio Grande. The Army expanded its territory and experience in campaigns like the Battle of Palo Alto, under General Zachary Taylor, who later served as the 12th president of the United States.

American Civil War (1861-1865): The Army was essentially split by this conflict, with the Union Army eventually achieving victory. African Americans served in significant numbers for the first time since the Revolutionary War.

Following a string of victories, including the capture of Vicksburg and Chattanooga under General Ulysses S, Grant, President Abraham Lincoln appointed Grant as General-in-Chief of the Union Army — the U.S. military’s highest rank.

Grant later served as the 18th president of the United States.

World War I (1917-1918): The U.S. Army played a vital role in the Allied victory, including the Meuse-Argonne offensive, the largest in U.S. military history at the time. A young U.S. Army captain from Missouri by the name Harry S. Truman served in the field artillery and led his unit in combat with valor. Years later he served as the 33rd president of the United State.

World War II (1941-1945): The Army participated in major campaigns both in Europe and the Pacific, contributing to the Allied victory and the reshaping of the global order. D-Day, on June 6, 1944, marked the beginning of the Normandy landings, a crucial phase of World War II. Allied forces, including troops from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, launched a massive amphibious assault on the beaches of Normandy, France, to liberate the country, and eventually the continent, from Nazi occupation. This operation with the codename Overlord, was the largest military invasion in history, and employed land, air, and sea forces.

This assault was planned in large part by General Dwight D, Eisenhower, who served at the time as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force. He later became the 34th president of the United States.

Three other American military officers served in World War II that later became president: John F. Kennedy (35), Richard M. Nixon (37), and George H.W. Bush (41). Kennedy even had his war experiences immortalized in a book and movie titled "PT 109," but all three were Navy, not Army, and only Eisenhower was the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force.

Korean War (1950-1953): This conflict began when North Korean forces invaded South Korea in an effort to unify the peninsula under communist rule. North Korean forces were supported by the Soviet Union and China, and South Korea had the backing of the United Nations — which primarily fell to the United States — especially the U.S. Army.

The Korean conflict ended in an armistice, leaving the Korean peninsula divided at the 38th parallel.

This was also the Army’s first major conflict of the Cold War, and marked a turning point in military integration with Executive Order 9981, issued by President Harry S. Truman, that abolished racial segregation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Vietnam War (1965-1973): American participation in the Vietnam War escalated from advisors in the early 1950s to a major combat force by 1965, and continuing until the Paris Peace Accords in 1973.

The U.S. Army’s involvement included ground combat, support for South Vietnamese forces, and engaging in numerous campaigns. The Army achieved both successes and challenges, including adaptation to guerrilla warfare. In this effort the Army’s special forces, known as the Green Berets, played a significant role.

The Army faced challenges in a prolonged and controversial conflict, with significant social and political consequences.

Gulf War (1991): The Army participated in a decisive victory against Iraq, showcasing its capabilities in a modern conflict. General Herbert Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. served as commander of United States Central Command, and led all coalition forces in the Gulf War. Nicknamed "Stormin’ Norman," he conducted colorful daily briefings for CNN, before the network became a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party.

More Recent Operations: Since the Gulf War, the U.S. Army has been involved in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions in the Balkans, Somalia, Haiti, and other regions, reflecting its evolving role in international affairs.

From its founding 250 years ago, to the present day, the U.S. Army has served the United States and its interests with honor.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.