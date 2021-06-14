A Baker's Dozen of Trump's Top Accomplishments

This is a fitting time to remind readers of former President Trump’s greatest accomplishments now that he’s been proven right about a number of issues on which he was initially criticized.

Those issues include the theory that the global COVID pandemic may have been caused by a Wuhan lab-leak, hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness as a therapeutic for the disease, and that Lafayette Square wasn’t cleared for a Trump photo op.

Last year, national political analyst, author, and former pollster Matt Towery told Newsmax that the Trump administration was very much a success story, despite the media’s dismissal of his record of accomplishments throughout his administration.

“I think Trump has had a tremendous impact,” he said, including “what he did in the area of tax reform” and “his reduction of regulations,” both of which “stimulated the economy.”

Those actions alone, in turn, led to at least three accomplishments, including:

No. 1: Unprecedented growth: Trump lit a bonfire under the U.S. economy when he cut maximum corporate tax rates from 35%, which at the time were among the world’s highest, to 21%. He slashed crippling regulations as well, which are often thought of as the hidden tax of doing business.

No. 2: Return of Manufacturing: Manufacturing jobs returned to the United States due not only to the lowered taxes and regulations, but also because of the new trade deals the 45th president negotiated on behalf of Americans, including replacing NAFTA with the USMCA. In contrast, Ford Motor Company has already announced that it will move a plant from Ohio to Mexico, in response to Biden’s plan to raise taxes again.

No. 3: Record low unemployment: Businesses growth necessarily required a larger workforce, resulting in record low unemployment among women and minorities, and the lowest unemployment among non-minorities in decades.

No. 4: Higher wages for workers: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also slashed personal income taxes throughout all income levels, leaving more income in the pockets of taxpayers who know better how to spend their own money. Corporate expansion also led to higher gross wages with fewer numbers of unemployed chasing the same jobs.

Towery also praised Trump’s “efforts to control the border,” whether the wall is finished or not, through “more cooperation from countries such as Mexico, who four years ago we were receiving no assistance and now we are,” thus leading to:

No. 5: Immigration control: While searching for funding to continue border wall construction, Trump, author of “The Art if the Deal,” negotiated with Mexico to keep asylum seekers south of the border until their cases could be heard — a process that could last a year or more. In the months since President Biden dismantled these controls, illegal immigration has skyrocketed, overwhelming social services and increasing crime rates, while taking jobs away from U.S. citizens.

Towery also observed that Trump has been “phenomenally successful at reining in U.S. inequities globally” in support for multinational organizations such as NATO as well as international trade agreements, leading to two more success stories:

No. 6: Making others pay their fair share: European nations have skirted their defense obligations under NATO for decades, knowing that the United States would pick up the slack. Trump was the first U.S. president that demanded that member nations live up to their agreements.

No 7: Putting America first: Trump also withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord as well as the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He knew full-well that both were against America’s interests, and neither would accomplish what they claimed they would.

In addition, Towery told Newsmax that “the military has become stronger under Trump,” which resulted in:

No. 8: America is at a greater state of readiness: Trump recognized that previous administrations had allowed defense spending to falter while campaigning for the presidency. “History shows that when America is not prepared is when the danger is greatest,” he said in 2016. “We want to deter, avoid, and prevent conflict through our unquestioned military strength.” Four years later The National Interest observed that Trump successfully reversed that trend.

No. 9: Decimation of the Islamic State: While ISIS militants were born, flourished, and even took control of large swaths of Syria and Iraq under the Obama administration, Trump nearly wiped them out of existence.

In addition to the specifics mentioned by Towery, Trump made four other major accomplishments.

No. 10: Peace in the Middle East: Trump accomplished this by significantly reducing the Islamic State’s influence in the region and brokering the Abraham Accords, a series of four agreements to normalize relations between Israel and four Arab countries: The United the Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. Not only did the accords foster trade, prosperity and diplomacy, but they also served to isolate Iran — the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism — from the rest of the Arab world.

Trump received three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

No. 11: Reshaping the Federal Judiciary: The federal judiciary — especially in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals — was steadily infected with activist judges. Trump was able to reverse this trend in four short years, by appointing jurists who interpret statutory law and the Constitution as it was written — not as they wished it were written. He even appointed three justices to the Supreme Court during his tenure.

No. 12: Establishing the Space Force: By bringing America’s sixth military branch into reality, Trump recognized that both military and civil authorities depend on satellites for communications and navigation. While Russia and China are developing hypersonic weapons capable of making the United States “go dark,” Trump recognized that we have to meet that challenge if America is to survive.

No. 13: True racial justice: Democrats have been promoting Critical Race Theory (which claims that everyone is either oppressed or an oppressor based solely on skin color), defund the police programs and race-based giveaways.

In contrast, Trump set up commercial opportunity zones, more permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and promoted school choice.

Trump also promoted and signed into law a criminal justice and sentencing reform bill called the “Formerly Incarcerated Reenter Society Transformed Safely Transitioning Every Person Act,” shortened to the “FIRST STEP Act.”

Towery told Newsmax. “I could go on and on, and in terms of lasting impact, it’s been very positive.”

In summation, “he’s had one of the most impactful first four years of any presidency – certainly in modern times.”