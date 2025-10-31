Newsmax's List of Major Milestones in U.S. Naval History

America celebrated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy with a week of events in Philadelphia, the place of its birth.

The week-long celebration included a parade of ships up the Delaware River, a large city parade with marching bands, concerts, and ceremonial events.

The celebration, organized by Homecoming 250, also included public ship tours, aerial and ground asset displays, and ceremonies, honoring both the Navy and Marine Corps.

This video from Channel 6 NBC News Philadelphia depicts highlights from the Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthday parade.

Here are some major highlights of America's fighting force on the high seas.

If you wish to learn more about a given topic, click the date in the subheading.

Founding (1775):

The Continental Navy was founded on October 13, 1775, four months after the Continental Army. It was founded by the Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia to join in the fight against England and its allies in the American Revolutionary War.

US Navy takes on Barbary Pirates (1794)

On March 27, 1794, Congress passed the Naval Act of 1794, officially authorizing the reestablishment of the U.S. Navy to combat the threat of Barbary pirates operating in the Mediterranean.

The Continental Navy disbanded after the Revolutionary War, leaving American merchant ships vulnerable.

The 1794 act authorized the construction of six frigates, which laid the foundation for a permanent American naval force.

The Battle of Derna (1805):

The Battle of Derna's significance included establishing the U.S. Marine Corps' legendary status, and inspired the "shores of Tripoli" line in the Marine Corps Hymn.

This marked the first time the American flag flew over a foreign fortress after a military action. The battle was the decisive moment of the First Barbary War, showcasing American engagement and commitment to protecting its interests abroad.

It also told the world that the United States was a force to be reckoned with.

The War of 1812 (1812-1815):

Although the U.S. Navy was tiny when compared to the Royal Navy during the War of 1812, it achieved notable successes against the British through frigate duels such as the famous victory of the USS Constitution, and decisive control of the Great Lakes with victories at Lake Erie and Lake Champlain.

Despite its limited resources, the Navy was a professional, well-trained fighting force that provided important support to the army and secured American maritime interests against a much larger British fleet.

The Battle of Hampton Roads (1862):

The U.S. Navy fought in the Battle of Hampton Roads using the USS Monitor, an ironclad warship that arrived on March 8, 1862, to defend the Union fleet against the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia — formerly USS Merrimack.

The battle, which took place near Hampton Roads, Virginia, was the first between two ironclad vessels. Although it ended tactically in a draw, it prevented the Virginia from breaking the Union blockade.

It also began a new era in naval shipbuilding by making wooden warships obsolete.

The First Submarine Enters Service (1900):

The U.S. Navy's first submarine, the USS Holland (SS-1), was acquired on April 11, 1900, and commissioned on Oct. 12, 1900. Named after its designer, John P. Holland, it was the first modern submarine of the fleet and was used for experimental and training purposes.

The Great White Fleet (1907-1909):

The Great White Fleet was a U.S. Naval expedition of 16 battleships, each painted white, that circumnavigated the globe from 1907 to 1909.

Its purpose was to showcase American naval power under then-President Theodore Roosevelt’s "speak softly and carry a big stick" foreign policy.

It was also used to test the fleet's capabilities and foster diplomatic relations. The fleet departed from and returned to Hampton Roads, Virginia, and visited ports in South America, the Pacific, and Asia.

The First Aircraft Carrier (1922):

The first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier was the USS Langley (CV-1), which was commissioned on March 20, 1922, after its conversion from a bulk cargo ship at the Norfolk Navy Yard. The Langley served as a prototype for aircraft carrier techniques and tactics in the 1920s.

It was never designed for actual combat and was reclassified as a seaplane tender in 1937. It was scuttled in 1942 after being severely damaged by Japanese aircraft in World War II.

Japan Attacks Pearl Harbor (1941):

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Their goal was to cripple the U.S. Pacific Fleet to usher in Japanese expansion in Southeast Asia.

The attack, consisting of two waves of aircraft, resulted in the deaths of more than 2,400 U.S. service members, the sinking of eight battleships, and directly led to the United States' entry into World War II the next day.

After the devastating attack, Imperial Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto famously predicted, "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” His words proved to be prophetic, and it didn't take long.

The Battle of Midway (1942):

Midway was a pivotal naval battle in which the United States defeated Japan in June 1942 — six months after Pearl Harbor.

It turned the tide of the war in the Pacific to favor the United States when the U.S. Navy sank four Japanese aircraft carriers.

This crippled Japan's naval power, while the Americans only lost one carrier. America's victory stopped Japanese expansion and ushered in the U.S. to take the offensive and begin its island-hopping campaign toward Japan.

The Battle of Leyte Gulf (1944):

Leyte Gulf, fought Oct. 23-26, 1944, between the U.S. Navy and the Imperial Japanese Navy, was the largest naval battle in history.

The U.S. victory further crippled the Japanese fleet, secured the Allied invasion of the Philippines, and solidified Allied control of the Pacific.

The battle was comprised of four main engagements and is notable for being the last major naval battle of World War II and the first use of organized Japanese suicide attacks, or kamikazes.

Riverine Tactics (1962-1975):

U.S. Navy riverine tactics in Vietnam primarily focused on the Mobile Riverine Force (MRF), a joint Army-Navy operation that used specialized boats to patrol and control inland waterways, especially the Mekong Delta.

Key tactics included high-speed patrols in shallow waters, supporting Army ground troops with gunfire and troop transport, and shutting off enemy supply lines and troop movements.

Other efforts included the River Patrol Force (Operation Game Warden) to deny enemy use of waterways and the use of swift boats, PBRs, and support vessels.

Women Begin Navy Pilot Training (1973):

In 1973, the U.S. Navy selected eight women to enter its first female naval aviator training program. Training began in Pensacola, Florida, and a year later, in 1974, six of the eight earned their "Wings of Gold" as naval aviators, making them the first female pilots in the U.S. Navy's history.

They became known as "The First Six."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.