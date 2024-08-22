U.S. Presidents Ranked by Their Golf Game

August is National Golf Month, and what a game it is.

It can be played at any age and can include a nice leisurely walk around the course.

Or, you can opt for a drive in a cart if preferred.

Either way it’s a day out in the sunshine and fresh air with friends or business associates, and for that reason it’s been a favorite of U.S. presidents — to get away from the stress of the Oval Office and toss around policy ideas while driving, chipping, and putting.

And that makes this a great time to rank the top 10 American presidents where it counts — their golf game.

Oh sure, we could rank the top 10 in policy, economy, civil rights, and so on — but it would all be subjective. Golf numbers, however, don’t lie.

Nearly every president from the early 20th century was a golfer. And their expertise ranged from Lyndon B. Johnson, whose swing reportedly looked like he was killing a rattlesnake, up to several who were club champions.

Here are America’s top 10 presidential golfers, listed in ascending order, with handicaps provided by the Southern California Golf Association.

It turns out that five are Republican and five are Democrats.

10. George W. Bush (2001-2009, 15-Handicap):

Although "Dubya" was a gifted athlete, he decided to give up golf at the start of the second Gulf War, but returned to the game after leaving office, favoring a fast-pace game. "He is a fast player — his dad was fast too, H. W.," FNC anchor Bret Baier said. "But he is super-fast. I mean I’m talking running."

Bush later established the Warrior Open to honor U.S. service members.

9. Barack Obama (2009-2017, 13-Handicap):

This left-handed player favored the military courses at Ft. Belvoir and Andrews Air Force base to the Washington, D.C.-area private courses. "I think my irons are good, my drive is straight but unimpressive in length, and my putting’s decent, chipping is OK," Obama told Golf Channel’s David Feherty. "My sand game is terrible," Obama added.

Obama once invited Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy to a White House dinner in 2012 when he became the game’s number-one player, similar to the friendship President Dwight D. Eisenhower struck with golf legend Arnold Palmer.

8. (Tie). Richard Nixon (1969-74, 12-Handicap):

Nixon began playing the game while serving as vice president under Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was himself an avid golfer. He quickly became a solid player — breaking 80 once.

Nixon even had a three-hole course built at his San Clemente, Calif. home, but gave up golf during the Watergate scandal.

8 (Tie). Gerald Ford (1974-77, 12-Handicap):

Despite a reputation as a klutz, Ford was every bit an athlete. After playing football at Michigan, where he was voted MVP, the future president was offered slots at two NFL teams. He chose instead to coach at Yale while he attended law school there.

He was also a power player on the golf course, at one time even out-driving Arnold Palmer and Gary Player on the first hole of an exhibition match at Pinehurst. "He’s so optimistic and upbeat,” said his wife Betty, "except when he has missed a short putt — and then look out!"

8. (Tie). Bill Clinton (1993-2001, 12-Handicap):

"Bubba" reinstalled the putting green on the White House lawn that was initially installed by Eisenhower, but scrapped by Nixon. As a golfer, just like in life, Clinton was known to bend the rules, but nonetheless, his enthusiasm for golf, as exhibited by his playing host of the PGA Tour's Humana Challenge in Palm Springs, had a positive impact on the game.

A few years after Clinton left the White House, he joined Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. "I'm proud to have him," Trump said of Clinton joining his club. "He's a great gentleman, a good golfer and a wonderful guy."

The 2016 election may have changed that, however.

5. George H. W. Bush (1989-93, 11-Handicap):

It was the dedication of Bush "the Elder"| to the game that resulted in his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He was also born into the game: Both his father, Prescott Bush, and his maternal grandfather, George Herbert Walker, served as presidents of the U.S. Golf Association.

Said Bush after leaving office however, "It's amazing how many people beat you at golf now that you're no longer president."

Like his son, Bush was into "speed golf," claiming that rounds greater than three hours were too long.

4. Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-45, Estimated 8-Handicap):

Roosevelt became dedicated to the game early on.

While FDR was still in college, he became the club champion at Campobello Island Golf Club, located near a family summer home in New Brunswick, Canada.

FDR’s New Deal was known for public works projects, which included dozens of public golf courses.

3. John F. Kennedy (1961-63, 7-Handicap):

Despite JFK’s health issues, particularly a bad back and Addison's disease, he was an avid golfer, displayed good form on his swings, and his handicap showed it.

Prior to his election in 1960, he very nearly hit a hole-in-one on the oceanfront 16th hole at Cypress Point. The ball struck the flag stick and came to rest a few inches from the cup.

Kennedy reportedly said, "You're yelling for that damn ball to go in, and I'm seeing a promising political career coming to an end. If that ball had gone in, the word would be out that another golfer was trying to get to the White House."

2. Joe Biden (2021-2025, 6.7-Handicap):

Biden didn’t start playing the game until 2001, when he was nearly 60 years old, and later joined two Wilmington, Delaware golf clubs. He could often be seen practicing at the White House putting green.

He reportedly remarked, "I don’t know about you, but if you want to keep your handicap in golf, don’t run for president."

1. Donald Trump (2017-2021, 2.8-Handicap):

Trump owns 19 golf clubs around the world, and has acquired 19 club championships. And even Tiger Woods attested to Trump’s game.

"People don't realize he's that old, and he can rip it and hit it as far as he does," Woods said after playing a round with him at Trump International in Florida.

During the June Biden-Trump presidential debate, Biden claimed he had a 6 handicap and would be "happy to play golf" with Trump if he carried his own bag.

A few weeks later Trump challenged Biden to an 18-hole tournament, and added he "will give Biden 20 strokes and if he loses will donate $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice."

Biden declined.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.