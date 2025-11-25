Newsmax's List of Things to Give Thanks For on Thanksgiving

It's that time of the year again, when families get together to enjoy a huge turkey dinner, followed by pumpkin pie and football.

But most of all it’s a time to give thanks for the blessings that have been bestows on us during the previous 12 months.

Here's our list of the top 10 things to be thankful for, listed in no particular order.

1. The Four-Year Hiatus:

Republicans were disappointed when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, but President Trump's loss turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

That four-year hiatus gave Trump the opportunity to map out the game plan for his second term, this time armed with the knowledge of how government worked — and how it doesn't work.

When Jan. 20, 2025, Inauguration Day arrived, he hit the ground running and was able to achieve enormous success nearly immediately.

2. Our Borders are More Secure than Ever:

During the previous administration, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed to be looking for the "root cause" of illegal immigration. President Biden claimed his hands were tied on the issue, because Congress didn't pass new border legislation.

When Trump tackled and solved the problem within months, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson made an observation, "The Trump administration has made clear that we didn't need a new set of laws to secure the border; all we needed was a new President," the Louisiana Republican said.

Promise made, promise kept.

3. The World is Safer:

During Trump's first term he brokered the Abraham Accords, which isolated Iran, the number-one state sponsor of terrorism, from much of the rest of the Arab world.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has made world peace a pet project, and has brokered peace deals between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Israel and Gaza.

He continues to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

4. Trade Deals Benefitting America:

In Asia, President Trump has secured trade deals with Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and finally the big one — China.

The administration also announced a massive trade agreement with the European Union as well as trade deals with our Western Hemisphere neighbors, including recent agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Ecuador, aimed at reducing trade barriers and enhancing market access for U.S. exports. These deals focus on agricultural products, digital trade, and labor rights, among other areas.

5. Making America Healthier:

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chairs President Trump's Make America Healthy Again Commission (MAHA), which is focused primarily on addressing the national crisis of childhood chronic diseases.

The MAHA Commission released its comprehensive "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy" with these key focus areas:

—Nutrition and Food Quality

—Environmental Health

—Research and Science

—Public Awareness and Education

—Healthcare System Reform

Initially, Secretary Kennedy condemned seed oils, artificial food coloring, sugary drinks, and ultra-processed foods. In addition, the president has negotiated down the prices of many drugs, including weight management drugs, to be on par with prices paid in European countries.

6. Travel is Safer:

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg revamped the Federal Aviation Administration by introducing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into the hiring of air traffic controllers, permitting even those with severe disabilities to be hired.

One day after Trump was sworn into office, the White House introduced its “Keeping Americans Safe in Aviation” directive putting an end to that practice.

Also, since the new Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been installed into office, he’s been working to replace obsolete control tower equipment, and reversing other Buttigieg orders.

In addition, Duffy revoked 17,000 commercial driver's licenses that California issued to illegal aliens, many of whom couldn’t read or understand English.

7. Military is a Lean, Mean, Fighting Machine:

When Pete Hegseth was appointed Secretary of Defense, his orders were clear: Make the U.S. armed forces unbeatable, the most lethal and feared in the world. He took that directive and ran with it.

No more trans service members.

Everyone, from the lowest private or seaman, to the highest general or admiral, has to meet periodic physical fitness (PT) standards to maintain readiness, and grooming standards are back in force. No more beards.

Even the department’s name has been changed to reflect its readiness. It’s once again the Department of War.

8. Climate Alarmism is Dead:

The previous administration spent billions of taxpayer dollars on "climate change" measures. It subsidized the purchase of electric vehicles, and subsidized renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, while it reduced the number of gas and oil leases — especially those offshore.

The Trump administration put all that to bed, knowing that the United States has a huge supply of natural gas, oil, and coal, and aware that electricity powered by those sources is dependable, and most of all, relatively inexpensive.

9. ’Woke’ is Broke:

The president entered an executive order banning biological males from girls’ and women’s sports, and keeping males out of girls’ and women’s private places such as locker rooms, lavatories, and shower facilities.

Any state or school district that decides to go its own way on this will be denied federal funding.

It’s already having an international effect. The International Olympic Committee is considering a similar rule to apply to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

That would end the cruel displays of male boxers beating females that we witnessed in the 2024 games.

10. Say 'Bye-Bye' to the Department of Education:

Since President Jimmy Carter signed legislation into law creating the Department of Education, standards have fallen precipitously.

When President Trump appointed Linda McMahon to serve as secretary of education, her orders were to return education where it belongs — to state and local authorities.

"With today’s action, we take a significant step forward to give parents and states control over their children's education,: McMahon said.

"Teachers will be unshackled from burdensome regulations and paperwork, empowering them to get back to teaching basic subjects.

"Taxpayers will no longer be burdened with tens of billions of dollars of waste on progressive social experiments and obsolete programs. K-12 and college students will be relieved of the drudgery caused by administrative burdens — and positioned to achieve success in a future career they love."

