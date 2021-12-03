Vernon Jones Is GOP's Best Defense Against Stacey Abrams

In a move that everyone saw coming, far-left radical Democrat Stacey Abrams announced this week that she was once again running for governor in Georgia, in the 2022 election.

Having come within inches of being elected governor in 2018, there is one thing abundantly clear for next year: If Vernon Jones isn’t the Republican candidate, Stacey Abrams will be Georgia's next governor.

Abrams is a strong advocate for destroying the integrity of our elections by overhauling the system in a way that would allow anyone to cast a ballot — regardless of who they are, where they live, and whether there a citizen or not.

In fact, she created an entire organization dedicated to ensuring that's exactly what would happen. If you thought state officials mishandled the disastrous 2020 election in Georgia, just wait and see what happens with her in charge.

From woke far-left policies that will destroy Georgia as we know it, Abrams will usher in a new era of authoritarian mandates that will make us feel as if we live in communist China.

She’ll follow Biden’s attacks on our Second Amendment, mandate Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our schools, impose vaccine mandates at every turn, and seek legislation and laws that weaken our criminal justice system and villainize the police.

Stacey Abrams will victimize criminals.

Unless Georgian’s want a state that replicates California or New York, Republicans must elect a strong leader in next year’s gubernatorial Republican primary, and this writer believes that Vernon Jones is the best man for the job.

Here’s why:

Brian Kemp failed the people of Georgia, he failed our nation, and he not only failed President Donald Trump, but intentionally did everything in his power to ignore the substantial election improprieties and overwhelming voter and election fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election, that put Joe Biden in the White House.

He let the Democrats use the pandemic to overhaul Georgia’s elections in a manner that allowed them to win the presidential election in Georgia, as well as both Senate seats.

Then as the improprieties and corruption in the 2020 elections were exposed over the past 12 months, Kemp retreated into the governor’s mansion and did absolutely nothing to address them.

As Kemp’s popularity has diminished, the rumors have begun that former Senator David Perdue would jump in the race. And, while some have respect for the work accomplished by former Senator David Perdue, it’s no secret that he no longer has the electability in a statewide race in Georgia in today’s political climate.

After spending $97 million to run for a U.S. Senate seat, he lost to a virtual unknown left -leaning radical, because he was afraid to fight and fight hard, and he had no help from his pal — Governor Kemp.

The reality is that neither Kemp or Perdue can defeat Stacey Abrams in a general election in today’s modern and political environment — and they know it.

On the other hand, Vernon Jones, a Black Make America Great Again (MAGA) candidate, can and will beat Stacy Abrams, and here’s why: the Republican Party is no longer the party of all old white men and Abrams can’t go down that road with Jones.

Vernon Jones is an accomplished government executive, who unfailingly fought for President Donald Trump in 2020, unlike Perdue, Kemp, and other Georgia political leaders who sat on the sidelines and said and did nothing.

Where were Kemp, Purdue, and the good old boys in the Georgia state house when Jones was screaming at the top of his lungs, calling for a statewide forensic audit.

Vernon Jones is the Democrats worst nightmare.

The sooner the GOP, and the old party establishment realizes that and gets behind him, the better off Georgia and our country are going to be.

Bernard B. Kerik was the 40th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department and is a New York Times bestselling author. Read Bernard Kerik's Reports — More Here.