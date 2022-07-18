Ensuring Election Integrity a Must if Trump Runs Again

Imagine spending your entire career — nearly 40 years, in the United States Senate warning anyone who would listen about voter fraud.

Imagine writing opinion pieces in newspapers warning about voter fraud.

Picture spending decades working across the aisle with your Republican colleagues to try and stiffen penalties for voting irregularities.

Picture co-sponsoring voter fraud legislation in the Senate not once, but twice — and when the bills didn’t pass, you tried to sneak in voter fraud provisions as amendments to other pieces of legislation.

The preceding describes then Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del. — a bulldog when it came to trying to pass voter fraud legislation and stiffen penalties for anyone trying to steal an election.

But as vice president under Barack Obama, who hails from the city of Chicago where voter fraud is as American as apple pie, Biden suddenly changed his views.

Almost mocking the fact that there could ever be voter fraud in U.S. elections.

In 2014, then Vice President Biden keynoted a speech hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party where he said, "Why, without any proof of voter fraud, have 81 bills been introduced in state legislative bodies including here in South Carolina to make it harder for people to vote.

"Why? No fraud. Why? Tell me why?"

But Biden knows all too well about voter fraud — he spent an entire career in the Senate warning about it. There’s a public record of it.

With regards to the 2020 presidential election, Biden has gone radio silent on the issue.

No surprise here.

There’s no debate — mail-in ballots, same day voter registration and walking up to a polling place and asking for a ballot without ever having to identify yourself or show proof of ID, creates voter integrity issues.

It's common sense.

During the pandemic in Democratic-run Chicago, you couldn’t walk into a restaurant without showing proof of your vaccination and an ID, yet you could walk up to a polling station and exercise one of the most sacred rights as a citizen and cast your vote without ever having to show an identification.

Order fries and a cheeseburger, you must show your ID.

Cast a vote, walk right in — no questions asked.

But talk about voter fraud and voter integrity issues during the 2020 presidential election, and you’re called "crazy," and you are silenced.

And these attacks are not just from the left, many from the right engage in this also.

Talk about voter fraud and voter integrity issues on social media, and your accounts are suspended. Some accounts are even indefinitely suspended, or permanently closed.

And that's all the more reason why President Donald Trump will need an election integrity task force as part of his presidential campaign — to monitor anticipated voter integrity issues, recruit and deploy election lawyers to Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Maricopa County, Arizona; Wisconsin, and other hot spots, as well as train local police, first responders, and community activists to be election judges.

It’s been said that sunlight is the best disinfectant.

An election integrity task force could play a major role in creating accountability, ensuring that elections are untainted and uncompromised in any way.

Last November in Chicago, Scott Kaspar hosted a Coalition for Free and Fair Elections, where they trained over 200 Chicagoland police officers to be election judges. I was the keynote speaker.

The event was a total success; in part, it called on every major city to host the coalition for a workshop in their community.

Making America Great Again is more than a slogan — it’s a call to arms.

And ensuring voter integrity during elections is how we get there.

Bernard B. Kerik was the 40th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department and is a New York Times bestselling author. Read Bernard Kerik's Reports — More Here.

Mark Vargas currently hosts a radio show, "Mark My Words with Mark Vargas" on AM 560 The Answer. He is also a Newsmax contributor. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markavargas. Read Mark Vargas' Reports — More Here.