Biden's Slide Toward Dictatorship

Communist dictatorships are marked by political purges and draconian edicts designed to control people’s lives to a totalitarian degree. Last week, President Joe Biden gave the American people both.



On Wednesday, news broke that the Biden administration engaged in a full scale purge of all Trump appointees sitting on federal government advisory boards and commissions.

Trump appointees were sent letters requesting their resignations. The letters also said the appointees would be fired if they did not resign.



Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was removed from the Naval Academy Board, while Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway was dismissed from her position on the Air Force Academy Board.

Widely respected former national security adviser and retired Lt. General H.R. McMaster was removed from his position at West Point.



But it wasn’t just military academy boards that were targeted. The purge also affected positions in organizations most Americans don’t even know exist, such as the Arctic Research Commission.

According to the Daily Wire, the Biden administration has even refused to convene certain commissions, such as the National Board for Education Sciences, in order to deny any Trump appointee a voice in the current administration.



Make no mistake — this is unprecedented in United States history. No administration has sought to purge all of a preceding administration’s non-political appointees in such a manner.

Defending the move, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asserted that “the president’s objective is what any president’s objective is — to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values.”



That excuse is belied, however, by the firing of McMaster, who has plenty of military experience and was more than qualified for his position at West Point.

It is clear therefore that the sole motivation behind this unprecedented action was to remove those not “aligned,” as Psaki put it, with the Biden regime’s radical political agenda.

This is the very definition of totalitarianism.



But Uncle Joe wasn’t finished.

Less than 24 hours later he dragged the country further toward authoritarianism by issuing a stunning executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans.

Worse yet, he’s doing it by forcing private corporations to act as enforcers, putting business leaders in the position of gathering private health information from all employees and using it as the basis for deciding who is allowed to work for them.

It’s the same approach – turning citizens into informants and enforcers against their fellow citizens – that countless totalitarian governments have employed throughout history to enhance their power and control.



This unprecedented interference into the personal healthcare of millions of Americans is both immoral and unconstitutional, and numerous Republican governors have already said they will do whatever they can to block it.

Lawsuits are already being filed, as well, but as we’ve learned over the course of the past two years, the rule of law tends to take a back seat to fear-induced reasoning during moments of perceived crisis – and the perception of crisis is certainly something that Biden’s mandate seems designed to fuel.



It was clear from his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that President Biden wished to deliver the American people the gift of peace on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Instead, he’s offered us pieces of a totalitarian nightmare.



In an interview conducted on the Real America’s Voice network, spokesperson for former President Trump, Liz Harrington, told the American people to be prepared for more efforts by the Biden administration to fundamentally alter the American way of life and transform the country into a de facto dictatorship.



The Biden administration “is going to continue to push the envelope because they’ve gotten away with so much already that is so against what this constitutional republic stands for and what the American people want,” she said.

We the people cannot allow them to get away with anything else.