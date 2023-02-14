Fox News — Suddenly Afraid: Why, and of What?

Fox News, the network that claims to be "fair, balanced and unafraid," seems eerily silent as of late. This deafening silence seems to coincide with DirecTV's drop of Newsmax from the airwaves. DirecTV, it should be noted, is owned by AT&T.

The satellite provider, DirecTV, pulled the plug on Newsmax on Jan. 24 after refusing to go on paying a licensing fee to carry its programming.

DirecTV wouldn’t pay a penny — despite Newsmax being the fourth largest cable news channel in the nation, and having more viewers than most of the 22 liberal-leaning channels that it continues to air — and pay fees to.

You would think that censoring a fellow conservative outlet would stir outrage in Fox News, who — given the present political environment — could always be next.

However, you would be wrong.

According to The Daily Beast, Fox News "has only devoted 35 seconds of airtime to Newsmax getting the boot — via a brief mention from Howard Kurtz" on his Sunday morning media show.

"Where are you, Fox? How about you, Fox . . . We did it for OAN," said Newsmax host Eric Bolling, referring to One America News, another conservative outlet that was dropped by DirecTV last year.

Quite a difference from four years ago when Fox News offered a strong defense of a CNN reporter who was kicked out of a White House event for shouting questions at President Donald J. Trump.

"We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press," Fox News president Jay Wallace said at the time.

His sentiment was echoed by Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Does a free and unfettered press no longer count to Fox News?

Where are Jay Wallace and Bret Baier today?

I get that Newsmax is Fox’s biggest competitor on conservative airwaves.

But I’m confident that if the shoe were on the other foot, and a liberal media monopoly pulled the plug on Fox, Newsmax would stand up and fight like hell to defend its competitor.

Yet the fact is, Fox News is not only silent on DirecTV’s attack against Newsmax.

Since 2020, Fox has increasingly shunned conservative guests including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and I, former U.S. Attorney Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing, Stephen K. Bannon, and President Donald J. Trump himself.

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, Mayor Giuliani was abruptly informed minutes before an interview, that his interviews for that day on Fox News were cancelled.

Bookers, producers, and even some of Fox’s major talent later told this writer that Giuliani and I, and other supporters of President Trump, are no longer welcome at the "fair and balanced" network.

How do you cover the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — the most significant terror attack in global history, and not interview to man responsible for overseeing that crisis?

Recently, Sean Hannity said that the scandalous Twitter censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop could’ve turned the entire 2020 election, and he was probably right.

But it was Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon that went through the laptop one page at a time to expose its criminal content.

It was Mayor Giuliani and this writer who drove to Delaware to personally turn over a copy of the laptop’s hard drive to Delaware police authorities.

Yet neither of us, has been invited to appear on Fox News to discuss our findings.

Thankfully, Miranda Devine and the New York Post had the courage to publish the laptop’s content, or it would have all been swept under the rug.

Fox New's obvious snubs against conservative voices including those of this writer, Mayor Giuliani, Bannon, and President Trump are newsworthy, but their recent conduct is far more outrageous; it's so repugnant it defies description.

Fox’s disgustingly transparent silence while AT&T’s DirecTV attempts to sabotage and destroy Newsmax, a major fellow conservative network, is painfully abhorrent, and raises serious questions of motive and intent.

Why are they now cowardly? Why are they afraid to speak out?

Is this an opportunity to remain silent while DirecTV attacks and attempts to destroy their principal conservative competitor?

We can only speculate, but as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."

For now, one thing is clear, Fox News is no longer a friend and supporter of conservatives, and more so, is no longer a staunch defender of our nation's First Amendment.

