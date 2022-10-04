Countdown to Armageddon in Mideast

Armageddon. The end of days. I see it happening in a simple, easily foreseeable way.

Iran is a state of decent, kind, intelligent men and women and children. In my neighborhood in Los Angeles, most of my neighbors are of Iranian heritage.

I meet new immigrants from Iran, more or less daily, at Pavilions, the local supermarket, an upscale version of Safeway. As far as I can tell, they do not want to die imminently. Nor do they want their kinfolk back in Iran to die tomorrow.

But they are all headed for the apocalypse very soon now. Why? The government of the Islamic State of Iran, a government of mullahs, is determined to end the world.

It started in the end of the era of the Shah, in the late 1970s. The Shah was a reasonable man, a friend to the United States, and a supplier of oil to Israel.

Then, the mullahs gathered strength and wanted to fulfill what they saw as the prophecies of the all-powerful, the all-merciful Allah. That meant they had to defeat the Shah, and then the Iraqis, who, at the U.S.’s instigation, had started a bloody war with Iran.

From then on, their goal was to erase Iraq from the map.

In a further fulfillment of prophecy, they had to eradicate Israel. Never mind that Israel did not even exist as a state when the all-merciful wrote. They had to destroy Israel.

The U.S. had to be destroyed as well because we supported Israel. Even though President Jimmy Carter loved the mullahs, they did not love him.

Western Europe had to be destroyed, too, because they were too friendly to Israel. What was the fastest, surest way to destroy Israel, Western Europe, and Saudi Arabia (another “friend” of Israel)? The nuclear bomb.

Nuclear bombs were for sale from North Korea and Pakistan, as were ICBMs. Money talks, and Iran had plenty of money because they have an almost unimaginable amount of oil.

So, they talked the world into letting them get terrifyingly close to having the ultimate weapon, the ICBM, with nukes attached.

President Donald Trump tried mightily to keep that horrible eventuality away, but the media, the most self-destructive force in history, kicked out Trump and allowed a fool who knows nothing about war and peace to be president.

What’s next? A testing of a full-size nuke in the Iranian desert, delivered by an ICBM. Right after that, Tehran and all of the major centers of Iran become glassy parking lots, courtesy of Israel.

But Iran is way too evil to allow things to end there. The next thing is more Iranian bombs on Israel and New York and Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and on it goes until the world as we know it ends.

Can it be stopped? Maybe if Israel has a bigger, better Iron Dome, but maybe not. People in love with death will usually get their wish.

Ben Stein is a writer, an actor, and a lawyer who served as a speechwriter in the Nixon administration as the Watergate scandal unfolded. He began his unlikely road to stardom when director John Hughes hired him as the numbingly dull economics teacher in the urban comedy, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Read more more reports from Ben Stein — Click Here Now.

