We're Never Rid of Evil Men

In the 20th century, three of the most horrifying events in mankind’s history took place:

The genocide by the Nazis against the Jews, in which six million totally innocent Jewswere cruelly tortured and murdered out of sheer evil, racism, and mental sickness. When it was over, for the first time in 2,000 years, the Jews got their own country, their own defense forces including nuclear weapons, and the best Air Force on Earth.

Some of their Arab neighbors, especially Iran, have vowed to make a second Holocaust when and if they get nuclear weapons. The U.S. under Richard Nixon and Donald Trump stood with Israel in its desperate quest for survival. Now, under Joseph Biden, the U.S. attempts to get along with Iran.

When Palestinian terrorists attacked the civilian population of Israel with 5,000 Iranian supplied rockets, Israel attempted to defend itself. Tens of thousands of young European and American young people rioted against Israel and the Jews, even in London. Biden said nothing. In the first half of the 20th century, Stalin, mad mass murderer of Russia. They were considered the "wave of the future."

Ben Stein is a writer, an actor, and a lawyer who served as a speechwriter in the Nixon administration as the Watergate scandal unfolded.