Israel Can Save Us From Cold War II.

So, here we are, back in the cold war, only far worse.

In Cold War I, there were only two major nuclear-armed, missile-loaded powers: the U.S., home of everything good, and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), basically a giant prison-house, torture-chamber, and execution grounds.

The USSR was well-armed indeed, or so we all thought.

It had, however, two gigantic problems:

One, its people hated communism, which had brought only death, immiseration, and fear to what could have been the richest nation on Earth: Russia.

Two, it was the only nation on Earth surrounded by hostile communist countries.

Yes, thanks to the brutal Red Army beating Hitler’s Wehrmacht, the USSR basically "owned" the Baltic States, as well as Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania, Yugoslavia (always restive), East Germany, and all of the other states surrounding it.

These countries were run by the Soviet secret police as overlords above their own brutal secret police.

They were armed to the teeth with top-notch Soviet-made weaponry, meant to be used against our NATO allies in Western Europe.

NATO was never anything like a warlike aggressive bloc, but the USSR made its satellites be well-armed against them anyway.

Then, things fell apart for the USSR.

The Russian people hated the commissars and feared and hated the KGB.

The satellites’ peoples well and truly hated Russia and its stooges in their countries.

There were uprisings against the communists in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Czechoslovakia.

Yugoslavia was so well-armed and tough under Prime Minister - then president - Josip Broz Tito that it basically seceded from the Russian bloc.

Meanwhile, Red China hated the Russians.

They fought a few border wars against the Red Army of Russia and just hated Russia.

The Russian people started to see what life was like under capitalism.

They wanted some.

A very brave man named Mikhail Gorbachev broke up the Soviet bloc, and 15 new countries were made of the USSR.

One of them was Ukraine, armed well by the Russians and totally hating Russia.

It became independent and prosperous.

Meanwhile, a genuinely dangerous maniac and former head of the KGB named Vladimir Putin took over Russia and started aggression immediately.

The Chinese were led by a man named Xi Jinping.

He saw how well free markets worked, and he didn’t want to lose any part of his iron grip on China.

By then, China was a first-rate nuclear power.

Then there was Iran, a genuine mental hospital with nukes soon, if not now.

The world split into new blocs: Russia and Iran and China against the U.S. and NATO.

They also were mainly nuclear-armed.

Now, we have Cold War II.

Russia, China, and Iran versus NATO.

The battleground for this war’s blood is Ukraine, which surprised the world with its bravery and skill.

But Iran still wants to fight.

China apparently still wants to fight against Taiwan, a totally insane move if there ever was one: Taiwan has zero that China needs and never was part of Red China.

Comrade Putin wants to rattle nuclear sabers, and he may not be well.

So, what do we do?

We go to Israel, the highest-technology, anti-nuke state on Earth.

Instead of spitting on them in typical State Department anti-Semitic fashion, we join up with them to make a real nuclear defense system. It does not matter if it costs trillions. It’s about the life or death of freedom.

We have plenty of money.

I am a Republican, but I think President Joe Biden has the guts to do it.

Let’s start yesterday.

