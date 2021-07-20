America No Longer Has a Constitution

The following is an excerpt of the original article appearing first and formost on The American Spectator.

July 2021. A month that will live in infamy.

If there is such a thing as "history" in the Biden-Orwell-omni-dictatorship, July 2021 will mark the month that the Constitution, the "greatest work ever thrown off by the hand and mind of man," as Gladstone put it, was thrown into the Ministry of Truth Memory Hole.

It was put into the "History Erase" well. A bottomless pit.

In this month, actually starting with the month before, that the superpowers of the tech world, Google, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, and Yahoo, admitted to working with the Biden/NKVD administration to suppress free speech.

Ben Stein is a writer, an actor, and a lawyer who served as a speechwriter in the Nixon administration as the Watergate scandal unfolded. He began his unlikely road to stardom when director John Hughes as the numbingly dull economics teacher in the urban comedy, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."