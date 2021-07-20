×
America No Longer Has a Constitution

(Sandamali Fernando/Dreamstime.com)

By Tuesday, 20 July 2021 02:18 PM Current | Bio | Archive

The following is an excerpt of  the original article appearing first and formost on The American Spectator

July 2021. A month that will live in infamy.

If there is such a thing as "history" in the Biden-Orwell-omni-dictatorship, July 2021 will mark the month that the Constitution, the "greatest work ever thrown off by the hand and mind of man," as Gladstone put it, was thrown into the Ministry of Truth Memory Hole.

It was put into the "History Erase" well. A bottomless pit.

In this month, actually starting with the month before, that the superpowers of the tech world, Google, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, and Yahoo, admitted to working with the Biden/NKVD administration to suppress free speech.

