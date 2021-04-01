Liddy Masterminded Watergate, Nixon's Fall

I used to work in an office at the Old Executive Office Building right next to the White House. In the next office was a man I knew nothing of named E. Howard Hunt.

In and out of his office frequently came a strong-looking man with a mustache. I only met him once. His name was G. Gordon Liddy.

I have no idea where he came from, but apparently he was once in law enforcement, and this somehow qualified him to work in "security" for the Committee to Re-elect the President.

This was the entity working to reelect Richard Nixon in 1972.

Somehow he and Howard Hunt, a former CIA agent, thought up a plan to invade the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. Why they wanted to do that and what they were looking for are still not known.

What we do know is that he set in motion actions that wrecked the presidency of Richard Nixon.

Ben Stein is a writer, an actor, and a lawyer who served as a speechwriter in the Nixon administration as the Watergate scandal unfolded. He began his unlikely road to stardom when director John Hughes as the numbingly dull economics teacher in the urban comedy, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Read more more reports from Ben Stein — Click Here Now.