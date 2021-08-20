COVID-19 Vaccines: A Prelude to Government Social Credits?

Early summer: The National Governors’ Association announced—state-by-state—incentives from sports tickets and all-expense-paid vacations to $-millions in lottery winnings for the purpose of encouraging as many residents as possible to take Covid-19 vaccines. President Joe Biden has been hawking the jabs to anyone and everyone (except illegal migrants) as if they’re the best thing since Bubble gum.

Among other lavish treats, California’s Governor promised-and-delivered $1.5 million each to ten lottery winners who took even one dose.

Louisiana’s Department of Health gave a chance to win $100,000 every week starting July 9th and a grand prize of $1,000,000 at month’s end to all residents aged 18+ who received one dose.

Massachusetts guarantees fully vaccinated residents 18+ the chance to win one of five $1-million prizes, while those 12-to-17 are eligible to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker aged 12-17 can enter their child who received the first dose for a chance to win one of 50 four-year-full-ride scholarships (tuition, fees, room-and-board, and expenses) to any New York State public college or university.

And on and on in virtually every state of the union.

What’s happening here?

We already endured “mask-on-mask-off,” “pray alone-pray congregated,” “barstool- separated-drink together” edicts for well over a year. Rules vacillate but never end.

A huge portion of Americans don’t trust nor need the vaccines—hence the incentives—and perhaps for valid reasons.

Many are concerned that they are experimental in nature without FDA approval and without knowledge of long-term effects.

The CDC routinely changes guidelines seemingly on directions the political winds blow, and venerated Mayo Clinic offers this caveat on its official website:

Information in this post was accurate at the time of its posting. Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific understanding, along with guidelines and recommendations, may have changed since the original publication date.

Translation: data on the virus and vaccines change with time as new (or different) information is available, so guidelines may be altered because no one knows nor can predict anything of certainty or lasting validity.

Yet both state and federal government officials are vigorously pushing vaccine acceptance and giving multi-millions of taxpayer dollars to incentivize people—including children--to have these experimental substances injected into their bodies.

Why?

We first must understand that no one--including government or business officials--should be able to force anyone to take experimental anything.

The 1947 Nuremberg Code established by post-WWII-war-crimes-tribunal specifies “10 standards to which physicians must conform when carrying out experiments on human subjects. . . Amongst other requirements, this document enunciates the requirement of voluntary informed consent of the human subject.”

This (and later Consumer-Protection laws) is why vaccine takers must sign a consent document. It’s also why government officials and CEOs “mandate” rather than “dictate” and/or exercise “emergency” powers not to “force” but to en-force behavior under a “public-health” protection and safety umbrella.

We next note that the President (AKA Obama-&-Company—Obama brags frequently that 90% of Biden’s administration are his appointees) is trying to create a national public-social-credit-reporting agency (CRA) to compete with the three major private credit bureaus--Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian.

It is apparent that he hopes eventually to replace them with one government credit-reporting-scoring division inside the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Finally, let’s look at prototype China’s communist social credit system that sets precedent standards for rewarding “good” behavior and punishing “bad.”

In essence, it’s a malicious system of blacklisting anyone offending the government in any way. In practice for the Chinese populace, however, it’s better than being sent to a re-education camp or simply “disappearing,” the latter two events practiced regularly by that regime.

Good-behavior treats include free airplane travel and acceptance at fine hotels; bad-behavior punishments include travel bans, exclusion from higher education for children, slow internet speeds, and dog confiscation.

Forbidden is everything from jaywalking, not cleaning up after your dog--though it’s not uncommon in some places for humans to urinate and/or defecate in public without cleaning up--playing too many video games, and making frivolous purchases to (predictably) not paying taxes, criticizing government, or criticizing the social credit system.

How do the communist government and its regional outposts monitor “good” or “bad” behavior of individuals (and businesses) for rating purposes?

AI, human spies, “friendly” tattlers, shame, and everywhere-present facial recognition cameras.

Thus far in America, “wrong think” punishment is confined to the private sector—banishment from social media and sharing of buying/behavioral habits between corporations—but if Biden’s “administration” decides to escalate that power to government level, we can expect to experience a frightening likeness to China’s reward-punishment system.

Or worse: There is already talk about mandatory “Green Zone” Camps for isolating virus-high-risk folks.

Thought police (government-media-education personnel), punishment--reward (force-manipulation), and population compliance (submission) are crucial for any tyranny to flourish.

Corona virus provided the perfect pretext for “powers-that-be” to test public acceptance of all three.

We wore masks as mandated, stayed home during lockdowns or social distanced as mandated, watched businesses shutter, and more.

Some objected but few in number or strength. Now, not only are we hounded to accept experimental drugs into our bodies but rewarded via various enticements to do so.

There are legitimate reasons for taking vaccines, and refusing brings no official punishment. . .yet. But Americans doing the deed to receive government’s current good-behavior-money-treats is potentially perilous.

If the vaccine behavior-manipulation scheme is only an appetizer preceding a political feeding-frenzy-feast that a national social crediting reward-punishment system will provide for the insatiably power-hungry elites, then we shall suffer micro-management of every public and private physical movement of our hourly lives just like in despotic communist China.

So...Red alert?

Alexandra York is an author and founding president of the American Renaissance for the Twenty-first Century (ART) a New-York-City-based nonprofit educational arts and culture foundation. She has written for many publications, including "Reader’s Digest" and The New York Times. She is the author of "Crosspoints A Novel of Choice." Her most recent book is "Spiritual Celebrations and Spiritual Snacks." For more on Alexandra York, Go Here Now.