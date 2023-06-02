Are Parents the Culprits Harming Children?

Every day the news reports children dying from fentanyl, committing suicide, or mutilating their bodies with puberty-altering drugs or undergoing surgery to physically change their natural-born biologically identified — not “assigned” — sex.

Drug peddling, social-media influences, teacher-peer pressures, psychologists, and doctors all play their role in encouraging or facilitating these atrocities. But where are the parents of these confused or disturbed children, and how might they be contributing to the disastrous conditions of their own offspring?

Are they not educating their children on achieving a life-path of reason, objective judgment, and self-respect before and during their exposure to outside influences have a chance to invade their vulnerable young minds with self-destroying ideas and behavior?

Child education begins in the family home where the groundwork for healthy children of both mind and body must begin. This education needs to continue until they become young adults and venture into the big world to chart their own paths for self-generated health and self-created happiness.

The present exceedingly harmful American cultural environment makes parenting extraordinarily difficult, but it does not excuse mothers and fathers from the obligation to instill life-serving rational values, self-discipline, and personal responsibility in their offspring, thereby preparing them to be secure in their personhood and avoid or reject temptation-fads, indoctrination, and teacher-peer pressure.

In America today, the moment parents turn their children over to “Nannies,” pre-school care, and K-12 schooling (public or private), the battle begins because these “kid-keepers” and teachers spend equal or more time with the children than parents, especially if both father and mother work outside the home.

At all times, it is crucial for parents to assure children that their love for them is so great they feel free to relate everything others say or do to them that they know Mommy and Daddy would not like, especially if an authority figure urges them not to tell their parents something. This problem is worldwide. Here is the revolting UN and WHO: https://stopworldcontrol.com/children/

We must remember children have free will too, however, and some will rebel and destroy themselves regardless of proper parenting. If a child swallows a poisonous pill or becomes addicted to harmful social media or teacher-peer pressures, or even adopts physical or psychological behavior patterns that encourage self-inflicted body maiming or suicide, these are willful acts.

No one is forcing pills down any teen’s throat, or dictating the viewing of harmful internet propaganda, or compelling compliance to teacher-peer pressures. These are volitional acts of self-damage or annihilation, but in truth they often occur because parents are their children’s first teachers and fail to educate them to be rational, realistic, and self-confident individuals capable of maintaining themselves as independent individuals regardless of outside pressures.

Self-damaging behavior will be rare if from the beginning parents set behavioral limits and penalty systems along with loving and understanding a child’s changing contexts that occur naturally with physical and mental growth.

This means spending time nurturing curiosity, creativity, healthy entertainment like reading and art appreciation or instruction, and physical “fun” sports activities at the same time incorporating (or demanding) rational and responsible behavior like helping with household chores, acquiring and practicing appropriate table manners and conversation, personal hygiene and neat appearances — all the home education that facilitates positive learning patterns, self-esteem, and behavioral practices that will aid the child in discerning choices and deciding which ideas to accept or discard from others.

It also means monitoring or shutting down internet and phone usage and observing their comportment and wordage to spot signs of aberrations before they become habits.

Too many children are being mentally and physically destroyed by drugs, social media, and teacher-peer pressure. Everything from inaccurate history to kits for secret sex change are being encouraged by outsiders, and too many parents are weak, lazy, or misguided themselves to exert fundamental responsibilities to their own children for safety and wellbeing like, for example, “Never take any pills or personal/sex information unless given by me.”

Ponder this: American children in most states are properly prohibited by law from buying alcohol or guns or voting until ages 18-21. The reason? Young people go through all sorts of experimental (some fantastical) ideological-identity phases and do not have the maturity to make rational judgments regarding serious matters.

It is understood by all that these laws are to protect a child’s vulnerabilities in decision making, so how on earth are teachers, doctors, and parents condoning the mutilation of a child’s body by drugs and/or surgery to change or pretend to change their very most fundamental identity as biological sex? (Obviously, adults have the right to do anything they wish to their bodies.)

And this: Legislators are battling heatedly over if or when a woman may terminate an unwanted pregnancy. But what about the mutilation of already born, living children?

In most states, child abuse laws already exist and perpetrators — including parents — can be charged as either a felony or a less serious misdemeanor offense, depending on the circumstances, so perhaps it’s time for these laws to be amended to include sex altering.

Whether a minor who wishes it is indoctrinated or following a fad is irrelevant. Parents are fundamentally responsible for any personally enacted (or permitted) physical damage to their child’s body absent accidental in cause. Teachers and certainly doctors also should legally be prohibited from committing crimes of instigation or actual physical commission of the same, but ultimately parents who consent to (and finance) such insanity may need to be considered the primary criminals.

The debate should now arise as to whether parents who participate in their own child’s bodily mutilation should be liable if they contribute to the crime by authorization for such to be perpetrated on that child. If parents are legally liable for permitting or abetting this crime, they might be more careful of what values they teach their children to begin with or, worse, when avoiding parental responsibilities what vacuum they are creating for others to fill with folly.