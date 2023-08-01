Why Masculine Men Matter

In today’s increasingly muddled and manipulated world of sexuality, it may be worthwhile to stand back and ask anew "What is a masculine man?"

Next, we can ask if women need masculine men as protectors, if children need masculine men as a parent, and if men need masculine men as comrades? Finally, we can ask "If so, then why?"

This subject has been approached and analyzed by psychologists, anthropologists, biologists, theologians, and philosophers for centuries, but along with other gender preoccupations like Feminists’ demonization of "toxic" (masculine) men it happens to be a hot emotional subject right now.

All the more reason a fresh rational look at the subject in the American-led Western civilizations’ current sex-obsessed context is important. If for no other reason, it is important because innocent girls and boys — the future of the human species — are being thrust into a confusing environment of sexuality before they are mentally or physically developed enough to understand the meaning and consequences of premature awareness and possible actions that can permanently alter their lives in a damaging fashion.

At the outset, we must stipulate that a "masculine" man is not an "Alpha" male who (like primates) establishes physical dominance and territorial dominion over all others under his control.

We are addressing humans not animals, and although this analogy between humans and primates has been both promoted and denigrated for decades it can be laid aside as irrelevant. Evolution is significant but does not pertain to the contemporary state of humanity.

For present purposes, we also confine ourselves to human males who have passed through childhood and achieved adult physical maturity as men.

Masculinity (as with femininity), however, is not a physical state alone. These terms are used to describe the physical, mental, and behavioral state of human adults, and the descriptions have changed throughout the ages as knowledge and understanding of human nature progresses.

Even so, basic physical biological facts are demonstrably and scientifically established beyond all other attributes of males and females.

Finally, we must in no way dismiss validity for any and all individual behavioral preferences or practices by adults. "To each his own" is applicable here as it is with all personal choices in life.

What we can ask at this moment in time is an as-accurate-as-possible-description of a masculine man now. And, once described, does he matter and to whom and why?

We start with aforementioned biology. All males are structured to have more and stronger muscle mass than females; they also have a penetrating sexual organ. This means they can overpower women, children, and vulnerable men, putting themselves in a position of superior physical power over others when and if desired or needed.

A masculine man does not use this power unless it is desired for rational reasons (defense) or needed (to assist another valued being). We notice men who seem naturally protective of physically smaller and weaker creatures from women and children to puppies and kittens.

Which brings us immediately to psychology and the values a man may hold that guide him toward defense or assistance, both of which primarily affect masculinity because they require mental judgment.

Psychologically, a masculine man will be self-confident in the abilities and fitness of his biological body and mental acuity. He will enjoy the efficaciousness of his achievements as a problem solver and capabilities as a "builder" or "fixer" of things.

Even male toddlers exhibit these traits, demonstrating that they are embedded in the male DNA. Later in development if rational values (principles to guide action consonant with reality) are chosen, he will enjoy taking responsibilities, being dependable and courageous in action, unwavering in integrity, and consistent in reliability.

He will stand strongly for personal values but be sensitive to opinions of others. He will enjoy camaraderie with other efficacious (masculine) men as witnessed in sports and on the battlefield because fully developed men need to respect, support, and rely on each other as equals in expertise and mutual loyalty to succeed in their endeavors when there are goals to be reached only by cooperative group action.

He also will be emotionally sensitive and sharing with intimates. Above all, he will be a "protector" of his loved ones, his chosen woman, and his children (if he has them).

Children — both boys and girls — are clearly susceptible both physically and mentally to domination by any male or female adult, and on some visceral level — admitted or not — every female knows she is defenseless against physical assault by men. All need protection.

Equally important, he will be a good role model for boys, whether his own sons or those he nurtures as a Scout leader or teacher, trains as a sports coach, or the like. It is a statistical fact that young boys without fathers turn to older boys for guidance, often "bad" older boys who may lead them into drugs or crime.

American Feminists have long attempted to emasculate men in order to dominate them — "toxic" is only the latest derogatory term — just as elites now try to do by promoting notions that some boys may be happier if they mutilate their bodies to become pseudo "women" — easier to dominate.

Adult men, secure in their biologically given and individually achieved masculinity, are needed today more than ever before to stand firm against authoritarian-lustful governmental-social elites who would control not only global resources but also the world’s populace.

Women can fight courageously and successfully against oppression, but genuinely masculine men exude a distinctive aura of unrelenting power sensed by all, an inner stability that causes pause on the part of predators. Thus, it is likely that masculine men are needed to lead the fight against wannabe dictators like schoolboard members, doctors, federal-state-local legislators, bureaucrats, and elites who would rob us of liberty and individual agency.

In America’s present cultural malaise, it would seem we need more masculine men in a world where it seems there are fewer.