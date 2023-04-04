Will Elites and Their Enablers Prevail?

We all know that “elites” are groups of similarly-minded people with power, wealth, and influence. We also know they use wealth to exercise power and influence over others.

Yet, perhaps it’s time to dig deeper and speculate not only on the underlying premises of the elites’ various “missions” but also do the same with their enablers because without successful influence the elites could not enjoy the power that they do.

Definitions of some useful words for this endeavor:

Missionary: A person sent by a church into an area to carry on evangelism or other activities, as educational or hospital work. — Dictionary.com

Misanthrope: a person who hates, dislikes, or distrusts most others; an antisocial, cynical, or unfriendly person. — Dictionary.com. It also has been defined as a general hatred, dislike, distrust or contempt of the human species, human behavior, or human nature.

Misologist: Distrust or hatred of reason or reasoning. — Dictionary.com

Most global elites purport to be secular missionaries working zealously to: save planet earth, the new all-faith-inclusive God; the health of the world’s population (what’s left of it after their depopulation goals are met); equity between anyone and everyone; economic security for all, and more. We know many of their names; think of a German engineer-economist, an English king, American business tycoons and entertainment celebrities, plus past/present Heads-of-State.

Some of these New World Order “trendies” who plot our future actually may be sincere, but since they constitute a small, simply misguided portion of the gigantic crises-cult-crowd we can move on to the majority.

Bluntly, they are misanthropes par excellence, cleverly parading as exceptionally smart folks — in fact superior to “average” wonks — passionately striving to “save” this or that perceived calamity or injustice as secular missionaries akin to religious missionaries who strive to save souls.

Contemplating the above definition of a misanthrope, most people will scream in indignation that these “experts” in so many fields cannot all hate, dislike, or feel contempt for the entire human species. And this would likely be true. But the following part of the definition regarding what they demonstrably do hate, dislike, distrust, or have contempt for is also true: “general hatred, of .... human behavior or human nature.”

Now, human behavior arises from human nature, and human nature provides the faculty of reason as the basic tool for survival for humans. So why would elites hate reason, the primary function that supports human life? Because rational individuals observe reality directly, think (reason) for themselves, judge facts not opinions, falsities, or propaganda, come to their own conclusions and act independently regardless of what anyone else thinks or wants them to do.

In short: individuals with independent minds cannot be convinced, cowered, or controlled by elites, so they impede the misanthropes’ insatiable appetite for total power over every aspect of all our lives. To get even an inkling of the gargantuan scope of this global power-lust just search World Economic Forum’s “The Great Reset” and United Nations’ Agenda 2030. Their monstrous agendas are written plain and clear.

It would be a massive mistake, however, to limit the horizon of our misanthropic explorations only to internationally powerful personages who convene regularly to, among other things, pontificate upon the so-they-say imminent global climate catastrophes. The urgency (if any) is refuted, of course, by the fact that these prophets fly around in fossil-fueled private jets from lavish homes located on the shores of a supposedly rising sea and sport not a single solar panel or energy source provided by even one nearby windmill.

These rich global elites are far from alone. In America, today, misanthropes thrive in every sector of the country where they can dictate — “mandate” is the new nicer word — the behavior of everyone under their power.

The list is endless but includes educators; CEOs, politicians and bureaucrats from federal levels to governors, mayors, small-town Selectboard members; NGOs (United Nation nongovernment organizers) who “help” communities implement “equitable” housing and “sexually inclusive” public facilities; and schoolboard members. Count the ways we all are controlled from high to low.

But pause — We also must address the completely overlooked misologists who promote and enable the misanthropes who would control our every behavior and thought.

The misanthropist hates humans who use reason to direct their independent thoughts and behavior because they cannot control such individuals. A misologist hates reason because reasoning takes effort and they are lazy, without curiosity or values, and utterly self-absorbed in mindless distractions — social media, cell phones, brain-numbing “music” — or they are lost souls fully indoctrinated by schools and media.

So, these anti-reason folks support anti-reason misanthropes who promise utopia and/or promote one of their own favorite causes which they adopt in order to fill the void in their meaningless lives.

Proposition: It could be the misologists who constitute the greatest threat to We the People who wish freedom from dictatorial constraints because they are increasing in numbers to support the misanthropes who would enslave us in order to “take care” of everyone and solve all global “exigencies.”

Because misologists don’t want reasoned responsibility for themselves, they believe the misanthropes — the smart experts — will protect them from any and all dangers fictive or fact. Thus, they are becoming the ballast that can tip over America’s liberty ship and drown us all in the vast ocean of tyranny.

Yes, America is divided. Political Left vs. Right or culturally “traditional” vs. “Woke” — both true. But there may be a more insidious divide: misanthropes and misologists symbiotically together on one side — elites who want to rule and the masses who don’t mind being ruled as long as they have their obsessions and distractions — and the remaining independent thinkers who observe reality, reason objectively, judge, argue over ideas, and value liberty on the other side.

Which will prevail?

“1984” or “Brave New World” or ... the United States Constitution?