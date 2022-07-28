Border Crossings: American Citizen-Taxpayers vs. Migrant Illegals-Cartels ... and Govt Lawlessness

January, 2022:

Two American citizens (my husband and I) were in Caragana, Columbia, South America, for a wedding. (We could not have boarded any airplane in the United States to go anywhere without having received government mandated "vaccines" against COVID-19, so we reluctantly had taken the jabs.)

The day after marriage celebrations, my husband contracted the virus — chills and fever for two days, then it was over. No lingering symptoms; he felt fine. But when tested before getting government permission to fly to Puerto Rico (a U.S. territory under same COVID laws as mainland), the results showed positive, and even though I tested negative both of us were ordered by authorities to remain in our hotel room 24 hours a day for a quarantine period of (at that time) 5-7 days.

We had prepaid a seven-day stay at a Puerto Rican seaside villa (plus non-refundable plane tickets), and since we were well, quarantining was just another government mandate having nothing to do with health but causing us loss of time, money, and pleasure.

So, my ever-resourceful husband discovered a little-known way around confinement. If he got a doctor’s letter confirming wellness, airlines and Customs might let us fly and cross onto American soil.

An expensive taxi ride took us to a hospital where (after a long wait), he was examined (also expensive), evaluated to be "well" and non-infectious, and given a "Letter of Recovery" for airlines and Customs.

At every airplane boarding-point (three) or entry across American borders (two — Puerto Rico and NYC), we were delayed while "higher-ups" were called to review the letter and decide if we were allowed to continue our trip home or be isolated ... somewhere (at our cost and time).

According to officials in Texas, during the same month when my husband and I as U.S. citizens were regulated, medically examined, detained, harassed, forced to spend money and time to return to our own country as healthy citizens, the number of illegally entering migrants into the United States that the Border Patrol encountered at our Southern border reached 154,000, and that number doesn’t even estimate those not "encountered."

In the current fiscal year (begun Oct. 1, 2021), there have been 1.5 million apprehensions of illegals crossing the border; this number doesn’t include "got-aways" who eluded detection or capture. Aside from COVID, what other diseases and criminal past or future intentions do these migrants bring with them? We don’t know.

We do know that the cartels who herd them in also smuggle lethal drugs into our country killing untold Americans and also run appallingly massive cartel work/sex programs that enslave thousands of migrants within our cities and launder money via American banks in the process. In America!

Didn’t we fight a Civil War to end slavery? Are Southern-Central American women turned into forced-labor prostitutes less worthy than African women picking cotton?

Plus, according to border officials, many American citizen homeowners in Texas (and elsewhere along the border) have literally been forced to abandon their homes (for which they pay property taxes) because cartels have confiscated them for drug stashing or migrant "housing," or else pay cartel "gate fees" — Mafia style — to leave and re-enter their own homes for errands, etc.

In addition to these horrors, if the "good" migrants are sick, they receive free medical care. If women are pregnant, their offspring — "anchor babies" — automatically become American citizens thanks to the 1965 (Ted Kennedy) chain immigration law that over decades has also brought thousands of Third World people through our open door, who often go on the government dole funded by American tax dollars.

The now-ever-increasing wave of migrants — over 3 million in less than one year — is housed-fed-showered-clothed and flown by airplane or bussed to destinations known or unknown, often under cover of night, to be cared for by relatives, generous do-gooders, or government-tax-dollar-funded organizations ... or just dropped off to sit or wander.

Make all of this real. Texas Sherriff Roy Boyd makes it all real and details the whole story: https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/07/05/were-being-invaded-local-texas-leaders-say-as-border-crisis-worsens/

Also, make this real: The current U.S. president sent "Welcome invitations" to foreigners worldwide — especially South-Central Americans — to come and enjoy American "hospitality."

Years earlier, then-president Obama started the process of diluting immigration laws by instituting his DACA program that protected illegals already here from deportation.

"We thought it was bad then, when we were finding the pamphlets that the Obama administration was having handed out in Mexico on how to get here and all the advertising on the radio in Mexico convincing people to come here illegally," according to Sheriff Boyd. "We thought that was bad, but that’s nothing compared to this."

Now, Mr. Biden is, in Obama’s own boasting words, "finishing the job of transforming America" that he started. (Obama’s University of Missouri presidential campaign statement, October 30, 2008: "We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.")

The shocking comparisons between how my husband and I as American citizens were mandated, regulated, harassed, detained, and (without medical assurances) actually prevented from returning to our own country and the unleashed illegal migrant invasion of America’s borders is crucial to grasp. We have immigration laws in this country being wantonly broken every hour of every day, laws utterly ignored by the present administration in order to achieve their Nanny State utopia that translates to a place called Hell on Earth for law-abiding U.S. citizens.

America has a long and proud history of legal immigrants "melting" into the "pot" that is our unique culture of independence, individualism, responsibility, productivity and rational values, all secured by a written Constitution that protects our rights and sovereignty as a free people. This history is being trashed.

What’s transpiring now in America is not "immigration." It is, in Sherriff Boyd’s eyes-on-the-ground description, an "invasion."

The purpose of the two aforementioned presidents — in lock-step with elites in other developed countries — for fostering illegal foreign invasions is to change the demographics of Western countries and enlarge percentages of people requiring government beneficence because those people are easily controlled and eventually will vote to keep government "care" coming their way ... funded by all Americans' tax dollars.

This blatant law-defying-culture-destroying issue is the most vital threat facing America today. If the "woke" won’t wake up, Western civilization and individual freedom as we know it will be the new past history. Soon.