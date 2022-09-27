Our Cultural Deterioration Is Beyond Dangerous

As a result of mind-numbing-group-think-politically-correct ideas that have permeated our culture for decades, we have witnessed a severe corrosion of art, entertainment, and education — the primary barometric readings of cultural health in any country.

Today, the contemporary societal scene is equally disturbing as the remnants of civility even in personal comportment and appearances of Americans descend into outright crude practices of self-corruption such as body piercing and tattoos, silly-cartoon or message-laden attire, or just plain laziness.

Advertising one’s rebellion against well-ordered clothing or to group-identity signals, or touting preoccupations via body-ornamentation and "Look-at-me" or "I-don’t-care" dressing have become self-deluding declarations of pseudo-individualism or "us-versus-them" pretenses adopted by those who imagine they are declaring special individuality or opposition to America’s traditions.

Sadly, sports figures and entertainment celebrities led the way to fads like billboard-body-signs and radical behavior for the average "Jack" and "Jill" to emulate.

True individuality is created from within by assessing the various possibilities for self-expression and selecting and refining those consistent with one’s rationally chosen values and overall philosophy of life, not by following whatever current craze comes along via self-inflated, so-called "stars."

There are many more unwholesome practices in our culture as well.

Both instigating and reflecting many Americans’ increasing lack of maturity, Hollywood and TV offer mostly action films full of sound and fury but signifying nothing more than juvenile sensationalism, sex, violence, and mindless distraction or comedic idiocies.

"Art" exhibits and museums continue their downward plunge by displaying piles of junk, TV screens blinking lights on and off, males and females standing around naked, and all such nonsensical presentations that work together to rob viewers of both aesthetic and moral judgment.

At the bottom of the "artistic" culture-collapse heap, Rap "music" delivers aggressive lyrics via mind-narcotizing beats, so this particular (and seemingly enduring) pop-craze becomes just another modern example of the devolution of civilized American culture into primitivism; similar combinations of rhyme and beat were and still are employed by primitive tribes in Africa and elsewhere to hypnotize listeners into subliminally absorbing embedded messages.

Cellphone chatter, texting, and social media distract people of all ages, preventing development of person-to-person social skills and the ability to enjoy the solitude of contemplation and thoughtfully chosen pastimes.

Gross obesity is accepted, confessing wanton indulgence and neglect. Finally, of all appalling practices children are being confused (and abused) regarding their sexual identity, causing mental and sometimes physical and permanent damage.

Add to this already messed-up mix the stark polarization of present-day politics. America’s "elites" (aided by Mainstream Media echo chambers) are constantly spewing war-cry hate messages that reverberate throughout college campuses and spur violence in the streets. So, the endless versions of "Me, me, me" or "us-versus-them" obsessions are further fueled by "My way or the highway" political demands.

Even in the simple realm of what-used-to-be-called "manners," commonsense respect for the context of others is now replaced by uncouth behavior.

Loud cellphone conversations in public places violate the sound-space of others; head-down-text-punching people bump into other pedestrians; dirty sneaker-clad feet mar velvet cushions of hotel chairs; food is shoveled into open-chewing mouths; hooting (rather than applause) is heard at the end of any and all dramatic productions, even the formal theater of opera; the exquisite English language is peppered with "like" every other word, the incessant descriptive use of "cool" reflects a paucity of vocabulary, and if the taste of ice cream is "awesome," then what term describes the aurora borealis?

In every area of our "culture" sensationalism, emotional adolescence, abdication of reasoned judgment, instant gratification, boorish behavior, abandonment of refinement, nonstop distraction, and now fiery political fury keep an undiscerning population susceptible to ideas and behavior that any mature rational adult would eschew.

Capping it all, the huge and increasing proportion (49% according to recent Census Bureau estimates) of the population — not counting the additional millions of illegal aliens — on government assistance places recipients into dependency and voting patterns to keep the dole coming.

Plus, 25+% of all working people hold government jobs, with bureaucratic agency personnel becoming unelected (often unlawful) dictators.

So — make this real — the majority of the populace is beholden to government and political chicanery, a preamble for obedience to "authority."

Too many Americans are spoiled, sloppy, and/or demanding but uninformed, non-judgmental, and gullible.

Too many adopt identities and behavior of "victimized" groups or else mimic freakish tastemakers. Too many assimilate media-educational-government propaganda.

Too many pretend to be who they are not.

Too many live in a netherworld of unreality, incapable or afraid to confront or recognize the truth of what really exists before their eyes either in Washington D.C., a shopping mall, at home, or in the mirror.

And too few think independently, self-select, and self-create their own personal values, opinions, and lifestyles. All of which sets the stage for power lustful elites and conniving groups to accelerate despotic agendas for dominance over an immature, weak, preoccupied, and now militantly divided populace.

What to do? Clash . . . or crash?

What about shutting off devices and "news noise" for a bit of time to sit down (alone) and really consider the value, if any, of looking and acting just like every other clueless adolescent-of-any-age parading around?

Does it really make a difference if one needles butterflies or skulls into one’s body or listens to the rants of one Rapper over another?

Or is it all actually the same addiction to hedonic fixations that leave one vulnerable to more damaging habits like adopting and repeating increasingly shrill but unfounded political mantras that generate an atmosphere of fear and fragility to herd the unwary into accepting dominance by those who would shackle us in order to feed their own insatiable lust for power?

In agreement with these ideas? Discuss, disseminate, advocate for them — for all our sakes. If much of this sounds harsh, well, unfortunately, immaturity reigns. So, for many Americans the choice is to grow up or give up. We’re at that pivotal point in time now.

Alexandra York is an author and founding president of the American Renaissance for the Twenty-first Century (ART) a New-York-City-based nonprofit educational arts and culture foundation. She has written for many publications, including "Reader's Digest" and The New York Times. She is the author of "Crosspoints A Novel of Choice." Her most recent book is "Soul Celebrations and Spiritual Snacks." For more on Alexandra York — Go Here Now.